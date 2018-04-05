Gun rights will 'never be under siege as long as I am your president': Trump to NRA

More
For the second year in a row as president, Donald Trump addressed the National Rifle Association in Dallas, Texas at its annual convention.
1:14 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gun rights will 'never be under siege as long as I am your president': Trump to NRA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54943161,"title":"Gun rights will 'never be under siege as long as I am your president': Trump to NRA","duration":"1:14","description":"For the second year in a row as president, Donald Trump addressed the National Rifle Association in Dallas, Texas at its annual convention.","url":"/Politics/video/gun-rights-siege-long-president-trump-nra-54943161","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.