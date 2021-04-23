Transcript for Haaland celebrates National Park Week

I want to starter start out by wishing everyone a happy national park week. I hope you found a chance to get out and experience your public plans this week. The White House is actually a national parks are technically were all celebrating a bit right now. I always wanted to be a national park ranger and while I didn't quite land that job yet I'm pretty excited. That tomorrow night I get the chance to swear incident junior Rangers. All of your kids are welcome to join during the US army field bans virtual concert tomorrow night's. I think you can find the leak on our web sites I. I was happy also to celebrate this morning with the second gentlemen we announced sixteen new listings to the underground railroad network to freedom program. Our park system is our nation storyteller. And I'm eager to ensure that these national treasures help tell a more inclusive and accurate story of our nation. This week has brought significant news on climate action and on issues impacting tribal communities. And so I'm honored and grateful to have the opportunity to speak with you. And take your questions today we have no shortage of work ahead. President Biden has set ambitious goals that will ensure America and the world can meet the urgent demands. The climate crisis while empowering our nation's workers and businesses to leave a clean energy revolution. I believe that it clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States but it will take all of us and the best available science to make it happen. The Interior Department is in a unique position to be a leader in putting our nation on a path. To achieve net zero emissions create good paying jobs and benefits for certain. Communities. We have taken steps in just the past few weeks to advance. Officer went proposals restore balance to management of our public lands and waters and create jobs and revitalize land in coal communities. I'll also touch on interiors work to honor our nation to nation relationship with Indian tribes and uphold our trust and treaty responsibilities. I believe justice president Biden does that we must engage tribal nations with an all of government approach. And one need look no further than the first lady's visit and the Navajo Nation to speak in here from tribal leaders and indigenous people. For too long Indian issues were relegated. To the tribal offices within federal agencies. If we're going to make sure that native American and Alaska native communities thrive. That tribal sovereignty is respected and strength and and if we are truly to repair our nation to nation relationships. And that means. Every federal agency needs to be thinking boldly about our obligations to indigenous peoples. The significance of being the first native American to serve in the cabinet is not lost on me as I stand here today. At this podium I am moved by how monumental this week alone. Has been for indigenous representation. On Monday and I delivered remarks on behalf of the US government at the UN permanent forum. On indigenous issues where I affirmed our commitment to advancing indigenous peoples rights at home and abroad. I talked about how we are putting the full weight of our federal government behind a cross departmental. Missing and murdered you next to address the crisis in Indian Country. Yesterday I announced that interior is moving forward to implement the not invisible act. Establishing its joint commission. Led by interior and the Department of Justice on reducing violent crime against indigenous peoples. And later today domestic policy advisor ambassador Susan Rice and I will convene the first. White house council on native American affairs meeting. Of the Biden Harris administration. We're wasting no time.

