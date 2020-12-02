New Hampshire primary voters head to the polls

More
ABC News’ Mary Bruce and Whit Johnson track all of the developments in the first primary of the election season.
4:01 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Hampshire primary voters head to the polls

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:01","description":"ABC News’ Mary Bruce and Whit Johnson track all of the developments in the first primary of the election season.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68921529","title":"New Hampshire primary voters head to the polls","url":"/Politics/video/hampshire-primary-voters-head-polls-68921529"}