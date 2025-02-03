'What is happening is pure chaos,' says education union official

President of American Federation of Government Employees Local 252, Sheria Smith, discusses the dozens of Department of Education staff put on leave after Trump's DEI order.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live