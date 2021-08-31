Transcript for Health care workers in the South speak out about high COVID transmission rates

And now we want to turn to the pandemic nearly 97%. 97% of US counties are either reporting high or substantial community transmission cove in nineteen now. As this dumped a variant to surges across the United States. And hospitals in the south are especially overwhelmed I see use in five states now reaching over 90% capacity take a look at what health care workers. In the south have to say about that. And nursing I can't really say it's not there. Our patients that come in and it's million okay for a few days and you know. When I say go down. Not right now. Yeah I'm pretty decent day brings out his youngest thirty even had one that was only one news. Next oldest nine. Patients are vaccinated or getting along better. Patients are fascinated and most of the time don't need oxygen. They're here because at a few of the other complications and their monetary. Hey I'm not most of the patients undergoing downhill unfortunately have not passed. It's tough for the winds and intermittent and are. Ready and then to see and news. It's people struggle and I think the patients who took care I remember their names here but I feel more means I heard this ground and some staff he has definitely compartmentalize and regional matters else it is attached. And this time he can't last and then picked up as much think that I worked. I think Aaron has remembered he's Aaron Owens picked up you know at least by Tuesday's weak. This time and limiting myself until he went extremely can you make kids think handling because of our hearts who can't. This is immensely to get it. Through their best we. Try our best to stay safe. If you're not thinking about the future unanticipated needs to do what you need to do it prepared your patience. The reality that one day we may have to here's solution. It would easily we lose sleep that night. Yeah do. We ask so much of them health care workers there in the south about this surge and as the calendar is about to turn to September more students across the country are getting ready to head back to school mine already have date to they're already. Making new friends and complaining about homework but. The debate over mask mandates. In schools they were Mascoll they has has grown to a whole new level around the country with the Department of Education. Launching a civil rights investigation now into five states were Republican governor submitted against the law. For school districts to require their students to Wear masks. And I'd like to bring an infectious disease specialist at South Shore health. An ABC news medical kind of reduction Todd valor and for more on this doctor own great to see it. Could see church. So let's let me ask you what do you make of this civil rights investigation the Department of Education has launched a how crucial do you think. Mass mandates are in schools like the public school here in Washington my kids go to. This is politics. Antagonizing. An effective public health response. I mean it's unbelievable to me it really leaves knee might you know scratch my head we have a virus that. Gives a thousand times more viral load more burden of a viral you don't particles. And we're trying to keep our kids in school we know that masks are in vaccines are the two best ways we can do to so I just don't get us. And doctor Elena academy American academy of pediatrics is now reporting nearly 204000. New coal to cases in children. In the last week and a 427%. Increase over the last month the so how concerned should parents beat you think. We're looking at remote learning again. Sudan and obviously this is the most contagious virus we've seen so far with with coat with the delta strain. But the good news still is dead most kids were really do well it's not even clear. That this is. A more severe virus forty individual child than the previous. Strains but remember because it's so contagious. You have so many more kids infected when you have so many more kids infected you are going to see more severe cases more hospitalizations. More intensive care unit visit so it is obviously want to do the most we can to protect our children the best things we can do. Are these you know did this safety measures that we know work best new Jack city those children who can be vaccinated and then. The adults we need to really calm cool and our kids were vulnerable make sure where vaccinated and of course we have to do the things that the American academy of pediatrics. Are telling us are recommending is to send our kids into school with masks on. It just makes sense we want to keep our kids in school I think that's our goal. And it certainly has helped children under. Twelve are not yet eligible for the vaccine like three of mine so. When do you think that could change. Here's a good question Teri no one knows exactly answer that I believe that the fights are relaxing will come first I think for those that are maybe five you know 211. I think toward curry though don't quite get their application and in in October cash. And hopefully you know within four to six weeks after that we'll get an emergency use you know. And now takes us in the late fall early winter I'm really hopeful that we can get this vaccine in toward children before before next year. And and and I really think I remember when we're talking about young kids the FD in the CDC have to really make sure. This look at this will undergo a lens of safety right because again we know kids do much better with Kobe I've been talking to pediatricians right now and frankly they're more concerned about influenza. And are speedy respiratory and social bars where we're seeing. 888 a real surge right now in the middle of summer that's not something that we've ever seen before it is totally on seasonal it probably has to do with the fact that you know we haven't had immunity in the prior winter. So you know. I do think that is its importance we're not shots going to be dealing with with Kobe nineteen this winter. That is a very good reminder but until that vaccine for kids comes down here's a question. Should parents family members of those unvaccinated children should we look to get booster shot sooner than the recommended eight months since. Our kids or our unprotected. It's a really good question and it and I get the fact that people are going to wanted to do that I'm not saying it's wrong but we really wanted to our best to try to follow the guidance you from the FDA and from the CDC on boosters and remember it is really important when every right talk about boosters with exceptions you don't compromise people who really need the boosters now what's much much more important than what won't change the arc. Of this epidemic in the US in of the pandemic around the world he's Jackson needing the unvaccinated we will get much more bang for our buck with the then with you don't boosting otherwise healthy people. It's been a week since the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and according to ABC news and analysis. Initial data does indicate the US has seen a slight uptick in average vaccinations. Now a new act Sears if sales poll also shows 20% of Americans now say they're not likely to get the vaccine that's a record low. So what do you make of that do you think this approval could make a big difference. You know. Diane it's only been a week. You know I was hopeful that over this week we would see more you know vaccinations. In the United States. Led I think we need to give it a little bit more time but. You know we heard before they have almost a third of the people that run to actually said that if the vaccine are full approval of the go in and get it I. He you don't want skeptical I really hope that for people that we're still seeing it in my system we're seeing people coming in every day who are really sick in the early unvaccinated. Ones. So you don't if he just did it could. I'm going to feel so guilty that we're all going to be getting boosters before much of the country has been. You know has ever gotten their first bet she's just going to accentuate that house from the hell not us we're just gonna see more disproportionate hospitalizations. Icu admissions and deaths from those were and actually I'm I'm really pleading with people. Two really understand that this is very safe effective vaccine we're not going to be telling you one day in six months for years and only god. This is an unsafe vaccine that just doesn't happen we will lot of experience with vaccines we know the trajectory this is extremely safe effective increase that you or your child. Life. Let's helped out and hope that word gets out doctor Todd Eller and as always thanks very much. Teacher does.

