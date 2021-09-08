Transcript for Health department warns of growing number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana

Well Louisiana is getting hit hard by the delta variant and it's the country's highest rate of new Kobe nineteen cases. Per capita with more than 6000 cases reported on Friday according to Louisiana department of health. Louisiana also has the highest number of hospitalized Kobe patience sensed the pandemic began and now unfortunately. All of this has prompted the state to cancel the world renowned. Jazz and heritage festival which attracts nearly half a million people every year joining me now Louisiana lieutenant governor. Billy none Yasser let me tell you as a young reporter and anchor in New Orleans that's one thing that looked forward to ways Jazz Fest. And it this not only hits you economically but the spirit of New Orleans and the state. Absolutely you know we have The Rolling Stones come in this year an incredibly bad plan. And up to see it canceled it just breaks are. A very one ire Louisiana. It's stuff over three million dollar economic impact through all region. And album song that we won't make up Beasley. Lieutenant governor has so The Rolling Stones they are more than twenty years ago and I know what kind of party backed can be. How hard was it to make a decision how was it made and also there's more than 400 festivals a Louisiana every year Jazz Fest is just one. That attracts hundreds of thousands of people and it brings a lot of money. Into the economy they are so. Hollis is gonna affect tourism in just the dollars you usually make from the sensible. Well that's got everyone nervous you know he jets' best to you made the decision. And you know we will be back in April of next year we Jazz Fest when it normally is held. But you're right we 0400. Pairs of fastballs. The draw people are excited about this year. So Louisiana has to do everything we can't start is current round. And make sure we don't have to cancel border fence where a masculine all the things that the matter lunged used on his to do. We've gotten turns around I can't imagine. Continue to cans of these grass or another shut down the effects whenever Louisiana. And the great people are states so law we're hoping this is want him to do now have to be canceled and we begin our doors tobacco. The world oh. In those festivals help heal people right now to. Also lieutenant governor more than 6000 children have tested positive for co bid in your state and your governor now. Has reinstated in dorm ask mandates ahead of students going back into the classrooms this is the first a full week of school for a lot of your students so how concerned are you. About a return to school right now amid this delta variance search. Oh we're concerned that's what were rescued everyone Wear your mass you know what are the options. If you don't Wear the masks and any really acting a safe way. We're not terrorists around. And you can walk eat where your mask you go to school and and still have activities. Insisting continues on the wrong shrimp. What are we gonna do so long we don't want to go back shutting businesses. And kids will be best. And so we're asking everyone to do right that your where your masks and act responsible so we concerns around. And as you know at least fifty hospitals now across your state of reached down to Louisiana department of health asking for help. What's your biggest need right now and are you asking for federal assistance. Well absolutely you know we've seen a spike but we're never received before if this continues. We are already. Cancel elective surgeries. And now and and hospitals and medical facilities to overwhelm. So we we don't you know desperately need to help. The federal government. But more importantly we've got to turn this thing around its effective ways to manage people. And though we can't stay honest Trenton. We've got a year under control not only way we can do that is about people listen and paying attention in doing the right thing. You had a strong vaccine rollout though. But still Louisiana remains one of the lowest vaccinated states according to your department of health as well 44% of Louisiana. To the total population there has received at least one dose of the vaccine 37%. Fully vaccinated so why did been so difficult to get people vaccinated in your state what's the problem. I wish I could tell you know governor and yet it seems aren't great. Media campaign along with the medical professionals. And dumped out we've seen the uptick lately I think because he's not resume tomorrow so much what we've got a long waited so. In education in public in getting them comfortable. We've taken a back seat. But he got a rally your troops it's and a governor billion on his her thank you so much for joining me today. I'll see you just does not gee that's the deal.

