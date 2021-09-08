-
Now Playing: Louisiana governor responds to ‘troubling’ new COVID-19 delta surge
-
Now Playing: American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve vaccine for kids 5-11
-
Now Playing: UN report says it is 'unequivocal' that human influence has warmed the planet
-
Now Playing: Greece wildfires force thousands to evacuate
-
Now Playing: NY Judiciary Committee chairman finds Cuomo accusations 'deeply disturbing'
-
Now Playing: Climate crisis reaches ‘code red’
-
Now Playing: Where we are right now with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Hospitals warn about rise in COVID cases as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Cases & hospitalizations climb amid delta variant surge
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on children and the COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Sam Elliott moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: Friends rescued from flooding elevator during storm
-
Now Playing: Friends trapped in flooded elevator
-
Now Playing: Canada opens back up to American tourists
-
Now Playing: How Cuomo accuser going public could affect legal case
-
Now Playing: Some hospitals on verge of running out of ICU beds
-
Now Playing: Alleged victim of New York governor breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: New major climate report released as fires burn in West