Hearings for Supreme Court nominee to start Sept. 4

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to begin Sept. 4, Senate chairman says.
0:30 | 08/10/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Hearings for Supreme Court nominee to start Sept. 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

