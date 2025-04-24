Hegseth had commercial internet ‘dirty line’ in his office for Signal app: Sources

Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth used the Signal app on a personal computer in his office that was connected to the internet on an unsecured commercial line, sources told ABC News.

April 24, 2025

