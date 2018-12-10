'He's been through a lot": Trump says of freed American pastor

More
Andrew Brunson will meet with the president in the Oval Office tomorrow.
0:34 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'He's been through a lot": Trump says of freed American pastor
I'm really proud to retort. That earlier today. We secured their release of master and breads and is now free from jail and EU's. In the air. Heading to Germany he will get up for briefed Jack and I think he's going to be in great shape. And that he's coming to Washington. DC tomorrow and we'll sale. Went through a lot. You know all about pass that runs and he went through a lot. But he is on his way back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58471412,"title":"'He's been through a lot\": Trump says of freed American pastor","duration":"0:34","description":"Andrew Brunson will meet with the president in the Oval Office tomorrow.","url":"/Politics/video/hes-lot-trump-freed-american-pastor-58471412","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.