Transcript for Historic election victory

Well let's take this conversation to our virtual roundtable and today we're happy are it is news correspondents are joining us who gets an inside knowledge people bent out on the campaign trail Rachel Scott. Orange shot and also they are right regard professor of public policy at Harvard universities with us frequently needs news contributor inch. Let me begin with you just your reaction to this election. Where it stands in our history what it means. I need he. Does away and wish. Exit door. O'clock and thanks. Woman a South Asian descent thanks so we also have a woman includes the HB CU historically black college Percy graduates a woman who is a member of Al ready are rated. Remember a woman is a member and delete. It organizations priority things like that she's building on us really long legacy. A black one minute. But she's opening up. Lee our discussion and an opportunity or damage to get involved and and I think that it is candidate credibly significant particularly. Every time you weren't Delaware all last week with a biting campaign and you Rivera on Saturday that victory speech what reaction from the crowd and the community in general room. It was an image our nation has simply never seen before 244. Years we have never seen a woman we've never seen each couple woman an Asian American woman become vice president lacked an inch. I personally thought about all those times that I covered senator Pamela Harris on the campaign trail should that would watch little girls run up to her and she always should crouched down at eye level because she won them to know. Bet she sobbed. And as I was there on Saturday night. I was watching little girls look right back up at her. And see her assume the second highest position in Arnie (%expletive) We talk so much about images images shape perceptions that what we think each can be. So politics aside does notice a much bigger than her little girls for woman of color in this country who have discounted lift the hold shall await their return finally feeling like they have a seat at the table because of someone like senator here. Each of Missouri and shot who's been a lot of time on this campaign showed trauma Harrison was there when she dropped out of the presidential race putting this victory means to her. Hi Gerry Adams like you ask that question and excitement what is victory means to her of course it means a lot it means so much Ollie young girls watching her and you mentioned you know I was an air when she and her campaign last December I mean that's a true less Sandefur a lot of these younger women who are seeing this black woman and black South Asian woman now sixteen. That they've all seen this woman don't don't forget Eckstein were shield will really badly back in December her crowds were dwindling what does Gary island Rachel Scott when expected hundreds and hundreds of people at this one and then and there were just don't feel left to showed upper crowds are dwindling. The money was running dry chemical and infighting in her campaign. It was really a rock bottom moment for her indeed we're talking that Tom's dire running against her in the senate and possibly your professional crew rehear. You know hitting a wall. And she went from the too and she went from being you know dropping out of four Eileen and started. And now a she's about to meet a second most powerful person in the country. The true source of inspiration Ter people who are watching her to have seen Eric. It incredible Tenet. And Leah looking ahead as a touchstone with Tom Phares a little while ago the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Wants to be heard Biden also has some prominent Republicans who endorsed him and supported him and he himself has expressed a desire to promote unity. And work across the aisle so how does he go about achieving that. In the government. And in the country in general would you consider the existing divisions. I think one good things to keep in mind is act you know. BB Democratic Party has to pay attention to the people have been based union when we talk a lot of appears in this nation is divided and polarized. Remaining any I'm million people many. Black women and Latino women rape of different backgrounds on the east on the way and now it's trying to bridge its RD actually reach an eager and so we're gonna be looking toward you know. Today. 91 of the things will you be liked or as a potential to really get our all bridging and uniting goal in the I thing that matters the most in this moment he is. Bullet that relationship with the wing of the RD year the more liberal breast. Us wing of the party. Actually. On the demands beneath the once. So we should be looking over you and me marks and there and I want to bring. You into this because you love Lucy no come on -- very well having spent that much time with her on the campaign trail she was a very liberal senators so when you look at her record so how does she fit in with the mission shaped trying to unify and work across the aisle but also hopefully bring in. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party is well. Yeah I was joking with Rachel Scott earlier and that in and only one birth and how literally get along with clearly is tilting Robert other ways on the campaign trail. She got along so well with everyone this is a woman at school and just really bridges the did it with. You know all sorts of people she is she comes from and dairy diverse family rule. It black white Asian and Indian Jamaica and and that grounds where she's used during different perspectives on the table all the time and having to. Bringing that denied and she is also second to Joseph Biden who he wants to be the basement a healer in chief wants to he'll listen he shouldn't. And that's something that she's really gonna bring to the table as well which comes to try to unify people. And Rachel wanna bird and call on your reporting not just on the campaign but now on the transition what kind of Cha challenges lie ahead for collars and Joseph Biden and their transition team. The drug administration reluctantly maybe good to refuses to wind down what are they looking ahead to. Yeah I hear the ring talk about. Joseph Biden trying to be this healer in chief but there are going to be some significant challenges in trying to unite the nation's first and foremost you know just days before the election. I was on the campaign trail option in Michigan and I went to I didn't campaign event and I went to trump rally at the biting campaign that should be there were concerned over a lot of life with a groan about iris and then at the tri champion and that is a portrait timing concern over lots of lightly it should Wear a mask has become a political issue in this country and so as he's pushing for trying to make everyone Wear now. Ask is that's mandate saying the importance of it. There are a lot of Americans out there who don't believe that Americans should be mandated to Wear a face so on and you have to unite and Eric and none comes the challenge with congress and we know that all eyes are going to be on. On Georgia you how those two run off races two senate seat happening in January that will likely decide the balance of the senate still Republicans. Majority oppose some really big obstacles for a Biden administration not only with the legislation that they're trying to get through but remember that the senate also confirms it. X and Connell Harris as vice president could just decide what you will be his second person of color in that office Charles Curtis Herbert Hoover's vice president. Was member of the caught nation in America should Rachel Scott. Soaring shot later and Berger thanks for Russia being.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.