Transcript for Historic inauguration in Chicago

I'm Craig wall in Chicago where history was made today with the inauguration of Lori Lightfoot has the city's 56 mayor she's the person. African American woman to take the Helm of this city. Openly gay mayor of Chicago she talked this morning about this mandate that she got when she was elected with 73% of the vote. A mandate for change you can sit for too long Chicago has been the butt of jokes about reform and how can. When she fit. Chicago she talked about horse guards at the Chicago flag instead now they're going to stand for the four pillars of her administration. Safety for all regardless of what neighborhood you're from. Quality education for all stability in trying to bring stability to the city's finance. Pension crisis that. The budget deficit. As well as integrity that was the fourth. Star that she talked about it's equally federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot constantly with warm and take away from. Alderman many of the hard line privileges. They have had in the air fifty wards here in Chicago going back as long as anyone can remember she talked about the importance of them having a voice but not beat tell. And in her message she said we. We cannot be held. We will not fail. We are Chicago. In Chicago I'm brick wall for ABC news line.

