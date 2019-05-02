Holocaust survivor Joshua Kaufman joins Congress at State of the Union

Trump addressed two Holocaust survivors, saying their presence "honors and uplifts" the nation.
2:39 | 02/05/19

Transcript for Holocaust survivor Joshua Kaufman joins Congress at State of the Union
A second holocaust survivor. Who is here tonight. Joshua Kaufman. Was a prisoner at dock out. He remembers watching. Through a hole in the wall. They cattle car as American soldiers rolled in with tanks. To me judge she recalls the American soldiers were proof that god exists. And they came down from the sky they came down from heaven. I began this evening. By honoring three soldiers. Who fought on. In the Second World War. One of them was Herman as night she. But there is more to Herman's story. A year after he stormed. The beaches of Normandy. Herman was one of the American soldiers. Who helped. Liberate dock down. He was one of the Americans who. Helped rescue Joshua. From that hell unearned. Almost 75 years later. Herman and Joshua. Both together. In the gallery tonight. Seated side by side. Here in the home. Of American freedom. Herman and Joshua. Your presence. This evening is very much. Appreciate it thank you very much. Thank you.

