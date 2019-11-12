Transcript for House Democrats plans to vote on impeachment

The debate over the impeachment of president trop is heating up ten night in a marathon late night session the House Judiciary Committee will consider the text. Of those two articles of impeachment against president trumpet call for his removal from office our senior investigative reporter Capitol Hill Trish turner is they are on the hill right now Trish. Bruce up to speed on the latest in this impeachment debt investigation people trying to keep out. I'll remind us what those articles of impeachment say in what they could be doing tonight. Hitter DeVon out of Seoul and the latest we will begin tonight so we'll see the Judiciary Committee meeting late in the evening for about. Three or four hours and we'll hear opening statements from members about those two articles of impeachment he said. Put simply those are abuse of power and that the allegation that president trump also. Obstructed just a serious obstructing congress and and in what they say at the stonewalling. Enterprise essentially. Q block virtually every part of this democratic led proud so those two article it's. Articles of impeachment will be considered in the House Judiciary Committee tomorrow. No prospects are bright and early Republicans are gonna have an open opportunity to offer as many amendments as they so desire. So we expect a really long day but at the end of the day we really don't expect any changes substantive changes to these two articles of impeachment. And that leads us basically on a glide path to a house vote sometime about mid week. Next week. So an open Mike session of sorts tonight to let both sides sound off on this that is he said the vote next week and it. We make president from the third president in history to be impeached all this right before Christmas. And then of course attention after the first of the year is shifting to the senate you have been talking. And doing some reporting that the senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell who would have a major say in what a senate trial looks like. Let's listen to Mitch McConnell this is last night. Keep your mind 67 senators would not. The president after seeing hearing after seeing. Still believe they're not. That I would be good to totally surprised if there were 67 senator to remove the president. That remains my view. Are we are obligated under the constitution. To turn to it when it comes over and we will. I Trish turner so we will have a senate trial in January at some point. The big question I guess is Willoughby the trial that president trump wants to see. So more armor DeVon we're hearing that Republicans are really asserting. There rights here they do not want to turn this into a spectacle they don't want the shouting matches at this scene on the house side. This is this is the the rather's. All right and we Los Trish turner they're up on Capitol Hill but her reporting at this hours that Republicans are coalescing. Around a short two week to several days impeachment trial of president trump with no witnesses. As Trish turner is reporting of course the president however wants to call witnesses he want to chance to vindicate himself so bit of a divide. In between the White House and senate Republicans we'll see how that plays out. As the impeachment process moves forward while public opinion on this whole effort has been divided as we see and it's also been remarkably. Steady over the past few weeks all of this playing out in the battleground states that both sides want to capitalize on in the twenties when he race so. How is this plane in the upper midwest one of those key places I'm joined now by mayor dale Adams of Grand Rapids Minnesota my home state. Which is one of those places the politicians on both sides are zeroing in on mayor Adams think you so much. For joining us your office we should tell our viewers is a nonpartisan one in you have an interest in voting record yourself we told our producers. I you voted for Barack Obama in 2008 you're an independent in 2012 you. I did support president trump. And 2016. I guess the big question for you sir is how closely are you in your constituents. Following this impeachment drama that's playing out here Washington. I'm not sure that the people on the Grand Rapids area follow it that close they've got. More pressing issues that they worry about from a local standpoint around. Jobs job creation. The environment housing and Medicare medical expenses that they incur on a daily basis. To much more interest and obviously in those data de issues rather than politics here. I'm what's your view one on the inquiry that has played out now over the past few months do you think it's been worthwhile. No from the standpoint that if they'd have made some changes. Philosophically between the two parties I think it might of the might of the little different dollar in the and in our part of the country anyway. But when both sides are so polarized that neither side has anyone that's looking at shifting. At this point in time I don't see you that is positive. And what do you think mayor Adams about the Ukraine controversy that's sort of. Then meet in all of this that prompted all of this did you think. Have you read up on in kind of looked in news reports on the president's phone call did you look at the transcript do you have an opinion on that. I do I think. As a layperson that went into politics. At his age. He may not be. As smooth as you'd like him to be and how we approached but I think to a I think he went into the discussion with good intentions I'm trying to. I'm make sure that corruption was B and addressed in the Ukraine. Certain speaking worded it quarterly. And I think you would probably elect to take that back he said that it was a perfect call but I think he wouldn't let go. Changed a few words. In there and hindsight but we all like to do that in hindsight I think his intentions of releasing money. For defense purposes in the Ukraine which was positive. From where we had been in 2016. Prior to him coming into office was was good I think he just approached. In a little bit of an off handed way. You say mayor Adams that health issues like health care our friend senator for you and constituents in your corner of Minnesota. Had I had you been satisfied with the health care proposals you've seen from president trump and do you get the sense that your constituents are. They're drawn to any of these ideas on the table from the democrats' Medicare fraud Medicare for all who want it perhaps. Some sort of public option any appeal there. I'm I guess I think the biggest support up here is for. Being in rural Minnesota and or in rural health care in general people would like to have health care is close to home as they can get it. So Grand Rapids as a hollow we're county seat so. We have a nice hospital that some associate but the fear of view university Minnesota. Hospital and clinics around the Twin Cities so. I think people would like to ensure they've got that when you talk about. Bob one Payer health care for all under medical care and stuff. I think Medicare is is a good primary went for some people but I'm a firm believer in a lot of folks I talk. There are firm believers that. If there are a 160 million people out there that have private insurance as their secondary provider. And I'm I'm personally on Medicare Barry just 69. But our second or providers. His blue cross blue shield I would not like to lose that 201 Payer system I think down there can be a blend in there if they would just get together. And and figure it out and out there that you can have the best of both worlds if you weren't Evan. And we will see how that shakes out in this campaign mayor dale Adams of Grand Rapids Minnesota thank you sir percent warmer just sought to balmy five degrees. Up there on the tundra today thank you for joining us today. What is president. How our rights advocates are thank you so much of the president has been frustrated by this impeachment. A battle of course but he has been capitalizing on the campaign trail last night furious Hershey Pennsylvania firing up his based. Taking aim at what he called they flimsy and pathetic. Impeachment inquiry many of his supporters though told us impeachment has them ready to turn. There was no clear front there was no rivalry that was known. How many of you look at transparent and transmit. Now and then trying to make some have been trying to find out prime. I think it's the smoke strength. Ran a cover up what's coming down the room. Fans are usually news and that is the smoke free it's so twisted. It doesn't make any sense they're they're they're manipulating. Him. You make you've been here and there. Look at your congressmen and congress. Oh. And art from campaign reporter will speak addresses how well you were there in Pennsylvania last night in of the campaign and the president. Seemed determined to spin not been alternate reality a fax here last night so many conspiracy theories front and center. Yet it's true and and as you can hear their I think the want the united mean that was. On display talking to all the trump supporters there was how much they follow along with that narrative. Couple weeks back ordered and don't ask people on the trail from supporters weaving of impeachment they would recite read the transcript. Read the transcript earth generous on shirts read the transcript. And out tonight the thing I heard over and over again was oh he just wants Democrats just want impeach the president. Because they can't be Meehan tweet when they can't beat him in points money because of the president even said last night on stage and got a big deposit that's the line and it is it's fascinating how the trump campaign. Pushes us narrative supporters form line. Even the mayor we just heard from Grand Rapids Minnesota someone who voted for Barack Obama repeating the lines of the present he designees perfect language. Give the guy a break he was a politician so you're seen that lead through. I'm real quickly and give us the take is state of the campaign right now about impeachment almost seems like Democrats are more concerned right now about the politics of impeachment in 20/20 then this campaign I think. There might be sure earlier in the year but I I sense from the campaign that they are. Maybe not guarantee would say they're concerned they're definitely capitalizing on that they send out dozens of emails a week to supporters raising money. There's after spending thousands and minds of dollars on FaceBook ads since the impeachment announcement and being between quick inquiry announcement that its blows he made. Tip it's been over two million dollars on FaceBook pushing. There narrative and fundraising. And you know they they say that it's a plus they told us last night still he's Arnold. There's still banking on that they raised they normally risen an average day there told us. Path to nine dollars. The three days after Nancy Pelosi made her announcement theories fifteen million dollars what they say. Big money maker but did they need more than the base to win in twenties when he was seeking you'll be out there in the tropics metrics you well thanks.

