House fails to pass GOP-led resolution to impeach Sec. Mayorkas

ABC's Jay O'Brien, legal analyst Kim Wehle, and Rep. Ken Buck break down the House's vote for the "motion to reconsider" the impeachment of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.

February 6, 2024

