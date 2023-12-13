House formalizes impeachment inquiry into President Biden

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Chief Minority Counsel Jeff Robbins about the impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his son Hunter who was subpoenaed by the House.

December 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live