House GOP launches investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents

An ABC News/IPSOS poll taken before the most recent search shows Americans believe former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden acted inappropriately in the handling of classified files.

January 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live