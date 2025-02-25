House GOP narrowly pass measure to fund Trump's agenda

After some last-minute drama, House GOP leaders wrangled enough votes to get the measure over the finish line. The party-line vote was 217-215 with one Democrat not voting.

February 25, 2025

