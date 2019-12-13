Transcript for House impeachment vote and action on government funding to happen next week

It's a Friday which means you are probably doing what we're doing making your weekend plans thinking nothing fun to do and and you suddenly remember we have things to do. Next week's so we thought like this week was really busy. Buckle up butter cup you gotta wait to see what next week brings here's a breakdown on what we've got right now we begin a busy week next week up on capitol Tuesday that is the government funding fight. That is going to be the first time we're gonna see if lawmakers will head to a government shut down its scenes right now they're going to be able to avoid that but let's wait and see. We've also got a lot of court activity on Friday there is a case in the southern district of New York in involves Rudy Giuliani the president's personal attorney. One of his associates may have his bail revoked because he lied to prosecutors about. Getting about a million bucks from the Russians no big deal there. The other thing that might happen on Tuesday Rick gates he was the president's deputy campaign manager while he's gonna find out. From this at southern prosecutors here. In DC what his sentence will be he's been cool while operating for months is part of the mall or investigation. We'll see what that is right now it does not seem you'll get jail time. Based on filings we've seen but. Wait until you see that will keep you posted then on Wednesday when's he's a big day capturing her sleep and. Can I say pick it up from you wanna taking and I asked them what Wednesday that follow my house impeachment adds that in mind we're gonna. Probably kick over the senate the full house will vote on these articles of impeachment not the other thing John when you're reading off all those things are rabbinate on Tuesday the other thing that's happening on Tuesday that actually yeah I think house committee actually is going to need to set the parameters. Of that Wednesday votes so procedural thing teasing my graphics not perfect and daddy and I'll and that exotic you know we'll. Will go to impeachment on Tuesday may Middletown man Monday into but Tuesday. Wednesday it old boat okay and then there is Thursday to your agency there is the US MCA so's you know that. Winning praise from Republicans Democrats the scenes without cool. Well that's right and then you know going back to a Jordan said what did she say until both signatures on a Bay Area known and has so we have found Thursday that hopefully I know we don't likes talk about Friday is. Friday's are usually you know and add ago really well really well if that's exactly to agree it's the ES knock on one so hopefully. Finally from the to an acknowledging he had nothing like getting about McGrath has. Acting stat out on the Internet anyway. On Wednesday next week in addition to the impeachment vote the president has a rally that night so that could be. Really fun for him down Thursday the democratic debate that right now are reporting says. Itself party seven candidates might not cross party lines so we will wait and see what happens there there's the picket lines are watching it with the union.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.