Transcript for House Judiciary Committee grills acting AG Whitaker

Acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker is on the hill facing tough questions from Democrats on the Muller probable let's face it let's listen in because it got contentious this morning. Now. In your capacity is acting attorney general have you ever been asked to approve any requested action to be taken by the special counsel. Mr. chairman I see your five minutes is up and so. We we we we I mean I'm who voluntarily. We have agreed to five minute rounds. Committee that's a bomb placed in the Bob minerals they committee will end. Rule will will will come to order only very specific about this mr. chairman except that it's gonna alive a lot of fears. That have existed. Among this committee among the legislative branch largely in and maybe among some American people we have followed a special counsel's regulations to a T. There's been no events no decision that is required me. To take any action and I have not interfere in any way with the special counsel's investigation. Are at this is a good place to bring an ABC's Karen Travers at the White House. Karen what do you make of all this and what's the reaction on the hill. Yet that's the big headline right there that last thing that the acting attorney general Matt Whitaker said before the house he shared committee that he is not interfered in any way with a special counsel's investigation but as you saw there and that. Pretty good then does moments ago a little bit to get to that point and get to that statement. Had to say Natalie. And always somebody in Washington I don't think I would annoy the House Judiciary Committee chairman. There were laughter in the room there at that moment but this of course comes after days of back and forth about whether Whitaker with going to go before the committee the threat of subpoena being held over him. By the chairman congressman Nadler. This has of course been big sticking point between the administration and that committee so we did see Whitacre up there today and on a break right now of them come back I think the other big headline there was that quick percent at no time has the White House asked for any promises. Related to the Robert Mueller investigation he did concede though that he hasn't talked to the president about this. We're gonna see the president today that's certainly a question to pose to him as well. He had care and and I know that you'll be following that as it continues. And at least it makes for some good television right.

