Transcript for House lawyers to discuss having Trump's interpreter testify before Congress

We begin with president trump looking to fend off two explosive reports on his dealings with Russia. The president says he's insulted by the suggestion that he may have worked on Russia's behalf he's rejecting allegations that he went to great lengths to conceal. Of his private meetings but Blatter recruit. And today Democrats in congress are meeting to discuss taking a rare step toward investigating all this. By calling the president interpreter to testify. ABC's Elizabeth her has the new. Today Kenneth good morning to you Democrats tried to subpoena the president's interpreter who once before that was last summer. And it was quickly shot down by a Republican controlled house what today would Democrats now in charge they think they want to re visit that option. This morning Democrats once again reviewing their legal options hoping to subpoena the interpreter is. Who were present during the private talks Putin president trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin. ABC news learning the renewed interest stems from a report in the Washington Post cleaning. President trump went to quote extraordinary lengths to conceal deet tails of his conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Following their meeting in Hamburg backing 2017. I'm not keeping anything under wraps I couldn't care less. The president on Fox News denying he did anything wrong. According to the post prison trump confiscated his own interpreter is no firm that even in Hamburg. And shut out members of his own administration. Democrats say they want answers. Another silly questions raised why's he so child he would flattener Putin's. President trump has taken more steps to stand up against Russia. That anybody we've seen in a long time Republicans are standing by the president who was also blasting another separate report in the New York Times. The paper writing after FBI director James combing with pioneered the FBI opened a counter intelligence investigation into whether the president. With acting on behalf of the Russians. When asked about it the president did not answer directly. I think it's the most insulting thing I've ever been. Past have you read the article you see that they found absolutely nothing. White House officials called the accusations in the New York Times absurd and the Washington Post reporting quote. Outrageously. Inaccurate. Kenneth all eyes on the president's Twitter feed this morning Elizabeth herd think you've.

