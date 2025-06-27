House members receive classified briefing on Iran strikes

The White House is projecting confidence in the success of the attack, but lawmakers are disagreeing on the extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear program. ABC’s Anne Flaherty brings the latest.

June 27, 2025

