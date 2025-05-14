House Minority Whip Katherine Clark on Trump in Qatar & House GOP

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with House Minority Whip Katherine Clark on President Trump’s acceptance of a luxury plane during his trip to the Middle East and its implications for national security.

May 14, 2025

