House narrowly passes megabill, sending it to president's desk

The bill passed in a 218-214 vote, with two Republicans opposing the measures

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live