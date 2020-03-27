Transcript for House passes $2T relief package

Many members of congress risking their health seeking red eye flights. Where a vote on it since million dollar package for Kobe nineteen economic relief because one Republican member Thomas Massie of Kentucky objected to a voice but a quorum is reached. In the motion was adopted. The motion gays adopting. The United States now with the most diagnosed cases of Kobe nineteen in the world. Forcing a growing number of states to shutter business' millions of Americans now without sources of income. The urgency here progress devastating. Column it suits question and I hear what he there's thousands honest in the same situation. I'm an artist and this is positive as possible. This eight act it would send checks to most American families the first week of April. Despite warnings from leading doctors president trump still saying he wants parts of the country opened by Easter local leaders saying that timetable is too soon. And pleading for more federal help grow in the military who are not yet been fully engaged in they're ready but the president has the of the order build those legislators. Get the supplies all this country because people are gonna need it. In April and in May. President trump telling Fox News. A lot of equipment staying ask for that I don't think clearly the president sending governors a letter saying the administration is working on new guidelines are could have some people back at work. In a matter of weeks. Al experts say ABC news Washington.

