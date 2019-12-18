House passes bills to avert government shutdown

The spending package -- consisting of two separate spending bills and thousands of pages of legislative text -- was introduced on Monday, and includes a boost on domestic spending.
You while the house has passed a one point four trillion dollar spending package to avert a government shut down the bipartisan legislation includes increases for domestic programs. Favored by Democrats as well as a boost in military spending priority for Republicans. It's separate into two bills which the senate and president trump are expected to approve before Friday's deadline.

