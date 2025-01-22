House passes Laken Riley Act

The House of Representatives has passed the Laken Riley Act, which allows illegal immigrants suspected of minor offenses to be detained.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live