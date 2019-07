Transcript for House passes Trump's bipartisan budget deal

Outs is approved a bipartisan budget deal and president from his urging the senate to do the same measure which suspended debt ceiling for two years to avert a first ever default on US payments. And it raises military and domestic spending 132 Republicans voted against the bill citing concern over the growing federal deficit. But the senate is expected to approve it next week. Immigration officials are investigating allegations that a young girl was beaten and abused at a Texas detention center. The physical abuse allegedly took place in March while the girl was in custody at the Clint order facility. That's the same senator accused of denying migrant children showers toothbrushes and hot meals Customs and Border Protection declined to comment on those abuse allegations.

