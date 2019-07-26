-
Now Playing: Democrats divided on impeachment post-Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: New evidence on Russian interference in 2016 election
-
Now Playing: House passes Trump's bipartisan budget deal
-
Now Playing: Border Patrol investigating abuse allegation by migrant girl at border facility
-
Now Playing: Doctored presidential seal displayed behind Trump
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 26, 2019
-
Now Playing: Residente reacts to Rossello's resignation
-
Now Playing: Mueller testimony sparks new calls for impeachment
-
Now Playing: Fallout over Mueller hearing escalates talks of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Undocumented mother talks seeking sanctuary at Maryland church
-
Now Playing: Harvard student and energy efficiency researcher on climate change action
-
Now Playing: Minister of sanctuary church speaks out
-
Now Playing: Congressmen speak out on Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Final analysis of Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress
-
Now Playing: Pelosi pledges Democrats 'will own August'
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'I am very much alive'
-
Now Playing: After Mueller, 'vigorous debate' on impeachment, Adam Schiff says on 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Key takeaways from Mueller's testimony
-
Now Playing: Trump claims victory following Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Fmr. Trump national security adviser reacts to Mueller hearing