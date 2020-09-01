House passes War Powers resolution

The House on Thursday approved a War Powers resolution that Democrats said would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.
On this vote the jays are 224. In the days are 109. Before. The current resolution. Is adopted without objection the motion to reconsider. Is laid on the table.

