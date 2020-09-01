-
Now Playing: House passes War Powers resolution
-
Now Playing: Acting OMB director discusses changes to landmark environmental law
-
Now Playing: Facebook doubles down on political ads policy
-
Now Playing: Rand Paul, Mike Lee rip Iran briefing
-
Now Playing: GOP leader slams Pelosi’s handling of impeachment process
-
Now Playing: Pelosi says she will send articles of impeachment ‘soon’
-
Now Playing: Trump administration moves to change landmark environmental law
-
Now Playing: Pelosi calls for vote on war powers resolution
-
Now Playing: Pence discusses intent with US troops in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for economic sanctions on Iran after missile attack
-
Now Playing: Images show chaos on US base as Iranian missiles explode
-
Now Playing: How a raucous convention revolutionized our primary system
-
Now Playing: Rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone
-
Now Playing: Evelyn Yang opens up about husband Andrew Yang running for president
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses the nation following Iran’s missile strikes on US forces in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Iran declares 'we do not seek war' in wake of missile attack
-
Now Playing: President Trump to address Iranian attacks
-
Now Playing: How the US is posed to respond in wake of missile attack
-
Now Playing: Iran targets one of largest US military facilities in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers react to Iran missile launch