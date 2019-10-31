Transcript for House of Representatives passes impeachment probe resolution

This morning for the first time lawmakers will go on the record about their support for the impeachment inquiry. The house holding its first formal vote on a resolution that will open up the impeachment investigation that has them playing out behind closed doors. Republicans and Democrats on three committees asking questions. Today's bill will allow the house Intel committee have public hearings. This is something that is very solemn that is something prayerful. And that we had to gather so much information to take us to this next step. We and our gear and some partisan exercise. We are here because the facts compel us to be here the measure would set up procedures for president Trump's lawyers to participate in hearings Democrats voting majority in the house getting the final say on how it all shakes out. Republicans complaining they are being unfairly limited. Try to put a ribbon on a sham process doesn't make it any less of they CM it's not a fair process. It's not an open process it's not a transparent process as that showdown on fold on the house floor the second current White House official testified privately. Tim Morse and another national security officials are riding on Capitol Hill this morning. Hours after he resigned Morse and brought into the investigation after William Taylor the highest ranking diplomats Ukraine. Mention them more than a dozen times the house investigators last week Taylor said Morse Hattie sinking feeling. When presidents from singing and urge Ukraine's president to investigate twin sixteen election interference as well as Joseph Biden and his son for corruption. And house Democrats are rapidly growing their witness list now asking former national security advisor John Bolton to appear before congressional investigators. The Bolton lawyer says he won't testify without a subpoena. Rachel Scott ABC news Capitol Hill.

