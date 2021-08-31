Transcript for House Republicans blast Biden’s ‘surrender’ vow accountability on Afghanistan

I'm bringing ABC's political director Rick Klein who joins me now for more on this Rick and new ABC news it shows poll shows that. Republicans are talking about here is what a lot of Americans feel there is a broad range of Americans who feel that the US should have stayed. At least to get the remaining Americans out if not to get Afghan allies which a majority also believe we should have done only 38%. Of Americans approve of president Biden's handling of Afghanistan what do you make about. Well I a lot of the reporting two commented that president Biden made in its war colleague George Stephanopoulos two weeks ago when he. Appeared to agree with the notion that US troops should be there as long as they're Americans on the ground I yesterday's announcement from the Pentagon how was it wouldn't be included in that was the acknowledgment there or. A couple of hundred Americans who were still in Afghanistan. And that the issue now is is that a diplomatic one and a very difficult one. To get those those Americans out to say nothing of the countless Afghans who are helpful to the US mission. Foreign nationals of some sort so this becomes a very difficult issue for Biden to swear a curious to see how he. How he handles it in his his addressing the nation later this afternoon he left it to his military and diplomatic advisors yesterday to Al whiteness. But did this is Republicans feel very united on this singular fact of Bob Biden messing this up let's say about way. They are less clear on what should be done moving forward in. While we're gonna see some more legislative solutions brought forth on the Republican side in the coming days but I'll right now they are pretty fired up and they are waiting. To not just polling but the president's own words. And there's seems to being too it's not three parts of this one. Concerns over those left behind concerns over the terror threat that might exist without an active president's in Afghanistan. But also as you mention. The president's broken promise in his own work words he told our own George Stephanopoulos we will stay as long as a taste. To get all Americans out and of course that didn't happen so. What do you expect to hear from president Biden on this later today when he addresses the nation. Well I think threw for starters he's likely to reiterate what you said about how how this is a decision he won a leads to a future president that any end stage would be a messy one. I that there would be inevitability of some chaos maybe even inevitability of some loss of life. I've got sick I think he's got too if they to emphasize that there are still going to be active efforts on the diplomatic front to get Americans out. Much more difficult when you don't have troops on the ground when you don't have. I'll fully staffed embassies that the process these kind of requests but I'll we have heard repeatedly from advisors in the by the administration that. They believe the Taliban has made this commitment to kelp ease. The exit of people that want to leave the country moving forward they haven't exactly kept that commitment even before the US troops that happened a little less than 24 hours ago. But that's the commitment that you want to hear president Biden continue to make and to the point about the broader terrorist threat we're hearing a lot about what's being called the over Iraq over the horizon. Capabilities got Republicans mocking that insane that's kind of over the rainbow according to senator Tom cotton. But we've already seen some attempts to strike back at terrorists that that claimed responsibility for the attack that killed thirteen Americans last week and they're not more than a hundred Afghans. That's the kind of thing that fit president Biden is going to say we can continue to do we do in countries around the world just because we don't have an active US military presence in Afghanistan. Doesn't mean we are blind they are or incapable of doing what we need to do to protect. That did it this our nation and and others against terrorist attacks. Just heard references in that press conference at the house armed services committee taking this issue now what Aaron Republicans hoping to accomplish. When it comes to Afghanistan from a legislative standpoint. Yes this will start tomorrow and it should be pretty interesting 'cause it's the first tangible. Aspect of the rhetoric we've seen from Republicans the critique of Joseph Biden they're going to be offering amendments to the national defense authorization act is one of those so called must pass bills everyone in congress knows it's going to pass. But of course what it looks like is still open to interpretation and Republicans are hoping to pick up some Democrats on some uncomfortable votes some things that might tie the hands selves. Democratic lawmakers put them in a very difficult position of saying no we don't want a full accounting say. Of what the what the by administration is doing putting them on record opposing re introduction of US forces that sort of thing. I'll want the Republicans are looking to do is to put more money into pentagon spending that even Joseph Biden has recommended so they're promising dozens. Maybe fifty plus amendments when the debates on that start tomorrow. But the other the other side of that is that there are Republican divisions on what should be done keep in mind. President trump is the first one to accept that the troop withdrawal deadline he bragged about it even as the next president saying that tell what are you to do just keep that could keep us another twenty years in the country. He's since changed his tune on that. He's also been messaging very strongly against the the reentry of Afghan refugees who saw the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy again warning gets out that they could be refugees that dot that are terrorists that would come through. What he views as a porous US Mexico border so there are still deep divisions. On the Republican side about how to pursue this but are there they're going to be able to start getting their democratic colleagues on the record on the only on the debate of this bill starting tomorrow. President I didn't met with families of this service members killed in that suicide bombing Kabul airport last week so what do we know that those interactions. The outlook diary I did as it is a really terrific read on the Washington Post by an advisor that that details some of the interactions that these. That these families had found some of them more valid trump supporters some of them were skeptical about taking the meeting a couple of them cover count how they get because it wanted to look the president of the I. And V that the general impression of president Biden. I added that meeting out of these accounts is not a flattering one several of the members of the of the family members talked about president Biden checking his watch repeatedly during the meeting I'm talking I'm at some length about his late son Bo who. Was it was a service veteran although died of brain cancer after after a while after his deployment. I they felt like there was a lot of talk about that and let's talk about their predictable loved ones so they gave some degree of credit for Joseph Biden for being there for engaging with them. But in terms the particulars of that never set. Kind of we Arenas even an outright anger among some of the family members. That they didn't see a president taking more full responsibility or more focused on the moments of their particular grief which is surprising when Joseph Biden. Is concerned he is someone that is known for that connection for being able to dive trip to relate to people on a human level including over brief given the tragedy in his life. But some of those efforts did not appear to go over well at least with these family members. Now national security advisor Jake Sullivan says all of the president's military and diplomatic advisors were unanimous. That this was the best way forward but of course we know he's getting criticism from all sides here so is there any second guessing going on within the administration. No doubt and I think that that statement dobbs I think losses over. The fact that there really are two different decisions that Joseph bite me he or around August 31 at the initial decision months ago to move ahead with the troop withdrawal. I'll Jordan did you there was lots of indications that he was getting intelligence and advice that suggested that wasn't a good idea he solicited. The opinions that of his members of of his national security team members of his cabinet. Military leaders they meet those opinions known. I and Wendy how when they didn't have didn't die on the end up getting their weight of those military leaders went ahead with the mission. That's the reporting our our colleague Louis Martinez has been has been hearing from quite a bit over the print over the last couple of weeks that. He did solicit those opinions and they weren't necessarily unanimous what's different though is that inside the last week. When it became clear that not all Americans would be evacuated. And then of course with the terrorist attack that that slowed. DD exit of some Afghans and Americans last week. I'll would there be any reconsideration of that deadline and ultimately on that point. What president Biden is saying is there was unanimity that they couldn't push it back that they couldn't guarantee that the security of American personnel the Taliban. Would stand at that point as they're controlling government essentially de facto in Afghanistan was insisting on that deadline being capped that it was much more risk. But then reward to pushing it back in on that point once the initial decision had been made by the president. That's where he talks about that unanimous that unanimous opinion that it it needs to be. He needed to carry out and that way so I think there's some glossing over the facts that that probably is an appreciated by people that we're giving different advice. And there's no question that publicly and privately the Biden White House was getting information that did not did not come close to being true in terms of the speed of the Taliban takeover terms of the capabilities of the Taliban anything in terms of the intelligence around to the terrorist attacks last week even though they were glaring warning signs. Around a potential terrorist attack around there around the airport in Kabul there's nothing they can be done about it ultimately and we have that tragic events of less than a week ago. So how administration deal with the Taliban and now as the ruling power in Afghanistan. Yeah its interest thing because after twenty years of saw of of dealing with the Taliban as a hostile. And enemies can truly an insurgency that was on the opposed to US occupation or any kind of US forces there. They're not stuck with them they are the government they are the ones that are in control or anyone is in control of Kabul and of all of Afghanistan that same airport of any kind of exit. From the airport from that country it's going to be the Taliban and we're seeing this White House say. There are carrots or sticks there are ways to make sure that the international community up puts pressure on and on on the Taliban the Taliban has an interest in. Building that they are there common being part of the nation. The national international community. Not clear that they're going to necessarily respond to those those those pressure points out we've heard. Perhaps encouraging things from the Taliban but I'll we know what they're like we know their persecution of women of minorities. Of a religious minorities are those are good and we also know that they have been in the past not really cared much about. Public opinion outside of Afghanistan and of course they have ice this cake as a threat in their backyard so. Right now the White House is stop with we're dealing with the Taliban. Essentially taking them at some kind of war even as they say they're not. The efforts to get US personnel and Afghan allies out of the Taliban are only as good as the Taliban's cooperation. All right ABC news political director Rick Klein is still a very complicated situation thank you hey my pleasure thank you.

