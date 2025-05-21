House Republicans divided on Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on the holdouts to the budget bill that fulfills a laundry list of President Donald Trump's campaign promises from taxes to border security.

May 21, 2025

