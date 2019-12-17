Transcript for House Rules Committee sets terms for impeachment

This morning one final moments in the impeachment showdown. You hear that you look we've come to order a each side gets to make their final arguments before the full house votes tomorrow. This as most Democrats in swing district. I announced their intention to vote yes on the articles of impeachment. Republicans still standing behind the president and the senate making plans to hold a trial. Senate Democrats believe stroll. Its problems there. It's very important that the American people judge. A fair trial is one where senators get all the facts and one that allows them to adjudicate the case impartially. The fact there are calling part of it definitely brought up the center for new staff. Just leave Democrats who got lucky again guerrilla. This. Rush profit. As for the president he maintains he did nothing wrong it was perfect the relationship is perfect. I've done much more for them. Obama did for them. Here trivializing. Impeachment. And I tell you watch some day they'll be. But Democrat president and they'll be a Republican House and I suspect they're good to remember it. And good morning everyone welcome to ABC news live and Keira Phillips in just about fifteen minutes. The house rules committee will meet. And you're gonna take a look now or we'll show you some live pictures there we go from the members as they are. Going to start gathering at very soon this will be the first time that this panel which is responsible by the way for free legislation to the floor. Has ever taken up impeachment articles and today the committee will hear testimony. From both Republicans and Democrats on the articles and then the committee will bring up that rule that determines how much time the full house will spend. Debating the articles on the floor. Just before the full house votes and as you probably know by now we remind you every ten we do our live coverage that today is just another step. In this long process impeachment. Is that moment that the house uses to charge a senior government official than the next step after tomorrow's vote. We'll be a trial in the senate and then the senate would need two thirds of the vote to actually remove. The president from office new poll numbers are out from our new ABC news and Washington Post poll showing. A nation divided 49%. In favor of impeaching the president right now 46%. Against. But a majority does believe that president trump was treated fairly by house investigators and they expect the senate. To give them a fair trial let's bring in our senior congressional correspondent. Mary Bruce now as we start talking about that day morning think it's like mr. Rodgers favorite new slot right and I opened the door she appears on the set. Are right so why don't we start with it was Schumer he he made comments just a few moments ago tell us what happened. Also assured him out of spoke yesterday and Mitch McConnell just came out onto the floor. And he's speaking about what is now we live in the X-Factor on the hill and that is we're gonna see in the senate trial in this question of witnesses because we have seen. Our polling shows actually that seven in ten Americans want the president to allow his top aides to testify about the Democrats want to. Chuck Schumer has said then that he wants to hear from four live witnesses including. The president acting chief of staff make Maldini his former national security advisor John Bolton but that is not what Republicans want they have told us they don't want any witnesses at all but they're looking for here's a quick trial and to move on because they say this whole thing is a sham. And they simply want to get this over with so there's been a lot of jockeying going on up on Capitol Hill about what this Charles really gonna look like and Mitch McConnell just went to the senate floor. And said essentially look it's up to the house to investigate it's up to the senate to judge now he isn't ruling out possibly calling witnesses. Further down the line but he's implication was pretty clear that for now he's gonna stand particulates and how he explained he's currently. Shows. This road. It's their duty to investigate it's their duty to make that very bar or undoing. A national election. There's bigger Pelosi herself wants. It is the house obligation to quote. Build an article occasion to act. If that they'll let panel. It's about the Senate's job to leap into the breach and search desperately. For ways to get the Yeltsin. That would hardly be impartial justice. So let me decipher Mitch McConnell speak for you there what he's saying he doesn't speaks slowing. And their own way of explaining what is basically saying is look. The house. Do the fact finding here it's up to the senate to essentially evaluate that evidence and make a judgment call and he's accusing Democrats and house of rushing the process and he says look if senate Democrats. Don't let the evidence will this isn't the place to be tried to call more witnesses and trying to act upon that. We'll see if that sticks because of course the biggest X-Factor of all is always president trump and he has said before that he would like to hear from some witness. OK but long trial Versa short Trout you mentioned a short trial boom boom it's done you move on long trial. You would think the president would want to call as witnesses in and make usual case however. Dennis would then get a chance to calling their witnesses poke holes in any eight bad taste right so so. What could what's the better option for the precedent. It's a really big question of they're asking you know right at the street at the White House is you know how. How would. Big of a defense does the president want to mounts here mount here we know that he is someone who who likes to defend himself so. There is an argument to be made there and also of course you have all of those key moderate Republicans. Who are likely to wanna see you really to some trial but I want to show their voters back home that they're taking this seriously that they are not rushing. To come to cut some kind of judgment years while. Are we will take you to the White House very good idea married thank you so much the president. Has maintained his innocence as you know throughout this entire process and today he's making more news. Saying that he may not take part in any debates chief White House correspondent John Carl. Joining us with more on that why don't we start their Donna may we can play up what Mary and I we're talking about with regard Oden with regard to assure trying to trial vs a long trial. Will look at president has it very different kind of all over the map on this of course as you said the one consistency. Here is he is said that he is. Absolutely. Perfectly innocent that it actually nothing wrong that this whole thing is a sham and a witch hunt that's been the consistent message. Looking ahead to the senate trial although he has at various times suggested that he would like to call all kinds of witnesses in there you can imagine. AA president trump witness list might be heavy on and on people named Biden maybe it Joseph Biden a Hunter Biden. You ain't in. Complaints about about Ukraine and what he was trying to accomplish impression the president be crane to do. But the President Obama has most recently said that he's happy kind of either way he can go either way. So he is at this points the White House appears to be deferring to Mitch McConnell on this question. But you know like I said you just you just don't know how quickly he could change his mind. And and push for witnesses themselves. All right Jon Karl thank you so much and the house will vote on two articles of impeachment tomorrow we've been talking that that daily now so what do we expect. The last arguments to center on. And Melissa we probably it be we've been talking about this for weeks I think we know basically what stands I'm on both sides but. I mean I thought about this this morning were bringing you win as a legal analyst but really this isn't. A legal discussion. It imports of political discussion. When we were talking about the legalities. What dams. May talk about as a crime here they went from quid pro quo to extortion. To bribery but we aren't seeing any of that in these articles what do you make of that yeah exactly. Right here and this is gone from being a purely legal process 21 that's more of a hybrid of both Lott and politics as impeachment always has been so tomorrow I anticipate that there'll be a lot of debate from the Republicans about. What hasn't been proven how the Democrats haven't made their case and a lot of policy arguments about whether impeachment should be trotted out. It's situation like this one where as they claim. The Democrats have failed to make their case they're going to say that this is a very grave Stapp a divisive step for our nation and it should only be undertaken. When there's absolute certainty to the president has done something wrong. For their part the Democrats are going to counter gotten say the evidence is in plain sight if there isn't enough evidence it's not because they failed to present it but because the president has failed to allow the most important witnesses to actually testify. So. Why do you know why do you think the idea of bribery was take in. Out of the discussion here. What was your sense so why is flooded and I think part of the reason I was flooded is because it's actually explicit in the text of the constitution and it's something that the American people would be familiar with an understand that's also the problem. With bribery bribery actually if federal statutory crime. And if you actually charged bribery as an article of impeachment there might be a lot of confusion about whether or not. The Democrats have to actually prove a high crime or misdemeanor as the framers were thinking about or whether they would actually have to prove. The statutory requirements for bribery as we know it today and acting out. When the constitution is drafted in the 1780s there was no federal criminal code as we have to days of the framers were actually thinking. A bribery as part of a suite of high crimes and misdemeanors. What Alexander Hamilton called the offense is in this conduct a public man. They weren't necessarily thinking of the statutory definition of bribery that we know today psyche avoided bribery in order to avoid that very tricky discussion about what the framers contemplated don't mean you know as modern day bribery. Melissa Marie and YU law professor thank you so much we wanted to look. You bet went against the live pictures here the house rules. Committee we're gonna go live to. As they are getting rid of filing in and getting ready as you know at 11 o'clock five minutes from now to consider. The articles of impeachment and a bit of a tiny hearing room cut a tucked away on the third floor of the capitol they are Chuck Schumer at the Mike let's go ahead take a listen. Whole truth and nothing but. This week. The House of Representatives will vote on articles of impeachment against the president of the United States. If these articles passed the house. The constitution dictates that this and it's serve as a court of impeachment. Conducting an impeachment trial. Mr. President. Is a tremendously. Weighty. And solemn responsibility. Entrusted to us by its founders. Is such a trial is to happen. Democrats strongly believe it must be fair and the American people must regarded as fair. A fair trial. Is one that allows senators. Fair trial is one that allows senators. To get all the relevant facts. And adjudicate the case impartially. In the letter I sent to leader McConnell I proposed a very reasonable to structure for a fair trial. I've sent that same letter to every one of my colleagues Democrat and Republican. There's a grand tradition in America speedy and fair trials. We want both. Leaders seems obsessed with speedy and wants to throw fare out the window. To simply repeat the arguments. That were made in the house and senate when there are witnesses and documents. That could. Shed light on what actually happened. Why not have them. Let's hear a single word of answer to that we've heard on. And in fact the American people want it is well. A poll today in Washington Post ABC. 72% of Americans want to hear these witnesses. 64% of Republicans do the American people are fair. They don't want to cover up. I don't want concealment. This is weighty stuff. The house has put together a very very strong case. That the president abused his power. And wanted to let a foreign power interfere in our elections. That both in the heart of what our democracy issues. And what the founding fathers warned against. And now. To not allow witnesses to come forward. Who would be able to discuss what actually happened. We don't have them. Patrol won't be fair. The four witnesses we proposed. Have direct knowledge. Of white aid to Ukraine was delayed. And the administration's request for Ukraine to construct two investigations for political reasons. They have direct knowledge of those facts. We don't know as I said what kind of evidence they'll present. It may be incriminating. It may be exculpatory. It may influence how senators vote it may not. But they certainly ought to be hurt. By virtue of their senior positions in the White House. Each witness we name. Was directly involved in the events that led to the charges made by the house. We've also proposed appealing certain records including emails by certain key officials. That are directly related to the charges. Brought by the house. I believe these documents are also of great importance to making sure senators have the information necessary. To make a fully informed decision this terribly weighty decision. A house has built a very strong case against the president. Maybe that's why leader McConnell doesn't seem to want witnesses. At least not agree to them now. Maybe that's why the president is afraid. Because the house case is so strong. That they don't want witnesses that my corroborated. The evidence the house put together includes public testimony. Given under oath by numerous senior officials appointed by president trump these are trump appointees were calling. Not some partisan Democrat. But some Republican senators have said that while the charges are serious. They haven't seen enough evidence to make a decision. Even listening. To senate. Leader Senate Minority Leader rise Chuck Schumer there on the floor and I know this might be a little bit confusing yes he is on the floor speaking and then not far from where he will be shortly is the house rules. Committee room which is much smaller live pictures from that. About room now is they get ready to consider the articles of impeachment it'll be a very tiny. Hearing there. Tucked away on the third floor of the capital it's just across the hall from the house daily press gallery. And they're known as a as a small and pretty fierce partisan committee as they will hear testimony develop parameters. For floor consideration of impeachment let's bring in senior national correspondent. Terry Moran did talk about this first of all teary I just want to point out Chuck Schumer. Speaking on on the senate floor and I asked the question how people are actually in there where is talking apparently there's about two people in there so was just going it just employee Brock hate that everybody on both sides of the dial looking for opportunities to step up to the Mike and give that one last chance to pound home what they want to see happen in this impeachment process. And I think here that Schumer and McConnell are jockeying for position in the coming tryout trying to make their case to the cameras to the American people. And I think a lot of people looking at that they hear McConnell they hear Schumer they're about to hear this partisan fight the rules committee looks like politics as usual but it isn't. As this impeachment. Gets closer to the floor of the House of Representatives where each of the people's represented we'll have to take this momentous step. Deciding whether the most drastic remedy in the constitution should be used and then that trial in the senate. I don't wanna State's cold feet. But but certainly. Politicians. Recognize that history's going to be looking at them they recognize how dire this political battle between the two parties over this presidency is. And they are the stakes are higher the temperature rises and and that is I think one of the things that that that you're seeing. Is not just politics as usual. But laying on good terms of battle for the most consequential. Constitutional step the senate and the house can take. We'll talk about making history mean this will be the first time that a president who is impeach will stand for reelection. So this is. Unknown territory here Terry how do you think that this will impact. Trumps reelection. Well so far. It seems to be helping him and that is actually consistent with what happened to the impeachment of Bill Clinton. As the impeachment of Bill Clinton went forward Clinton's poll numbers. White up. As the House of Representatives. Debated these solemn issues all in the context of his affair with Monica Lewinsky was a very different fact pattern. But but people the American people the American public including some some Republicans. Shied away from this drastic step. And Clinton's poll numbers went up support for impeachment which had originally spike softened. We're seeing the same thing happened with president trump today. When that transcript of his call with Ukraine. With the president of Ukraine was released and people could see and president Trump's own words. Here mentioning Joseph Biden to a foreign leader in investigations. Support for impeachment spike. Disapproval of his performance in office went up as well and yet. Why all the house consider this while the partisan bickering began while the evidence came in. It looks like the public has shifted not a great deal but. Unmistakably. Has shifted away from the momentum towards impeachment so so far and I think president trump said does this it it's been pretty good from politically. Stay with us Terry we're gonna talk in some more as we wait for this say hearing to begin. The senate leaders are already starting to negotiate what a trial will actually look like my no wait minority leader. Chuck Schumer calling for the president's top aides to testify. Trish turner now joining me live from Capitol Hill and and let's talk about that freshening watching actually live pictures of Chuck Schumer there on on the senate floor. Will Mitch McConnell who's been working. With the White House and Chuck Schumer who wants to call witnesses do you think they will actually come to an accommodation. That is agreeable. To both sides. An age in this senate trial hours again ended a partisan situation as as the housewives. Think that's not likely so secure it's a good question I do still believe that Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer gonna get together it's it's it's primarily just an existential thing. They might not be able to address the question of witnesses right now they probably won't. In fact Mitch McConnell is telegraphing quite publicly to Chuck Schumer doesn't want to deal with that issue right now. They didn't do that in the Clinton trial and they were still able to hammer out a schedule. Some of the motions that they could agree to even though they knew what the time that they would fail like a motion to dismiss. So thing to do this because otherwise. A real political mess people can stand and make motions they can't argue them. But she you know in the Chief Justice is presiding over the trial will then have to try to determine who to recognize it could just turn into a real food fight. And no one wants that I'm so I would say there's probably a core body in the senate. Who doesn't want to see a three ring circus and back. All you need is 51 votes for a motion to carry today and Mitch McConnell is well aware of that to your right to say they're jockeying ahead of time absolutely throw out the moon and this guy in whatever you want in advance. Go inside and try to hammer something out. Leave the witness sister may be midway through the trial again that's what they did in Clinton. But they just want an even now like. When the child and began when more than managers come over how Long Will our day around will we work on Saturday these kinds of things that they they just wanna get out of the way on to make their life their own lives easier so it's an existential thing and I don't think it'll be too difficult for them to release figure that out. So Mitch McConnell as you know got a lot of blow back from from Democrats yesterday when he said he was working. Closely with the White House so that's a question being asked is when it it comes down to running this senate trial. Who's really going to be doing that is it going to be Mitch McConnell or is going to be White House counsel pats have Bologna. I really think that's a fascinating question because clearly they are coordinating now we were just outside of Mitch McConnell office the other day. And pats of aligning was inside he wouldn't speak to us but he's certainly talking to Mitch McConnell they were talking for more than an hour and a half. We know that conversations are taking on place behind the scenes so this is really unusual I did talk to a floor manager. I'm who works for the democratic leader back in 1999. Percy had a democratic president in the White House he's that we had a firewall between costs and the legal team that doesn't mean the political team didn't collaborated in fact they had a quite sophisticated war room on the political side. Republicans here have been asking a White House were that type of war and praising the Clinton is seen. But have been so this is really uncharted territory it'll be interesting fascinating to see because of course here as you know. That at some point president trump is going to have to appoint a legal team but who represented him in the senate trial we're all kind of fascinated. See an anti Washington kind of game two got just two that's going to be. Well and I asked as serious question I want to ask you because you're there on the hill you're talking to Republicans are talking to Democrats. How do you think this impeachment process is going to impact. The president's. Run in in 2020 mean what are. Members of the house and the senate telling you. Point it's interesting because you know back in 1989 the public was more tuned in they are now so that's one. And and I would say two we wrote that the people back then really hadn't seen such a things that they were really. We were really engaged in and so in that and it seemed to have a longer shelf life. And that this time around I played here anything we have seen so many times you and I on the over the years like. This particular cycle alone killed when we forget what happened two days ago and I might be monumental acceptance. And so I sort of that there are summing up people and call it cynical but I really think by the time we kept seeing the he you know the election season the role heart of the election season and maybe even call it like August September I don't think anyone who's gonna remember that the strangely enough it's historic and has better. It's true that it's happening so quickly and there's so many details it is hard to remember what happened yesterday traders thanks so much I don't like. Take a look at these live pictures once again it's starting to fill up there as you can see in the house rules committee room. A small room attire room in disposed to start. Was let's start at 11 AM their reading about ten minutes late now but we are monitoring that wow we're waiting for it to began how to bring in Terry Moran again. Terry so. In a lot of people than asking me. If he is still going to. It did this whole process it if he still going to be acquitted which is the feeling. What's gonna happen because of the senate. And the Republican. Run senate. Even my doctor yesterday who was asking me on my day off when I Winnie and you know why are we going to this whole process why are we spending all this money why are we having all these hearings if indeed he's going to be acquitted and and he's going to be president once again and and 22 money I mean do you think through eat your experience your background you covered Clinton's impeachment. That this whole. Processed in some way will be a failure of the impeachment process and and in a you don't make. A negative mark on. On history here. Well it could well and I think the had Clinton impeachment is. Is very is very appropriate to look at right now because. In that impeachment it was a foregone conclusion. That doubt Republicans controlled the house they impeach Bill Clinton. They control the senate but with 55 members are so then they they needed 67. And they weren't gonna get all those Democrats so it was once again a done deal that Bill Clinton was not going to get removed from office. Certainly looks the same way here. In this instance Democrats we'll tell you they feel. That they have to lay a marker down. That this kind of presidential can't conduct as they see a president using the powers of the office to muscle a foreign government. To investigate an American uses political rival that cannot be allowed to pass. Without some kind of historical marker getting laid down he must. Be held accountable in Democrats eyes even though they are going to get an acquittal I do think however that they run a major political risk. With guys like your doctor or went men and women like your doctor which is congress is there for the American people to get things done. And that has been a problem for congress for a while. President drum as already running against a do nothing Democrats. Stupid ass that's below she knows that that's why she decided on that day that that impeachment articles where were moving forward. 42. Agreed to the United States Mexico can of that trade agreement. And that. Indicates that they are worried about the political cost of going to the public. And say what they do they try to impeach me for three years four years is what Donald Trump has gone is gonna say what do the Democrats really do for you. The one things Americans I do understand about their politics and the government is that is there to try to make. Life better for them and they don't probably see impeachment generally. As serving that purpose. And another question with regard to the political cost as we continue to watch the live pictures here as the committee members are filing and hopefully we'll start seeing they are about thirteen minutes late right now Terry. But 31 Democrats. In trump districts we seen at least twenty now that's the latest number today. Say that they will vote with their conscious conscience they won't vote to impeach even slot can yesterday said look even if it blows away my career. I'm going to do what I think is right. Do you think. This will that would blow up the careers. People like Sloc and then the other nineteen Democrats. It depends on their districts cure I think that some of those did districts are shifting. From red to blue are shifting in this realignment that we're seeing because a president trump. These suburban districts in particular which we're staunch Republican districts and now because they don't. They are signed onto the trump revolution a lot of a lot of suburban Republican voters there are more closely aligned with more traditional Republican. Candidates and they will vote against at least they get in 28 team. And polls show that the president is struggling. Not just in the suburbs of big cities like New York or Chicago. Summers plays like Indianapolis. And Louisville and Lexington that's a major. Demographic and and political shift in the country so. These replied these Democrats who are elected from those traditional Republican districts may feel that they districts are changing. But there's no question it is a risk and it has happened before while I didn't cover the impeachment of Richard Nixon I'm old enough to remember. And remember the house judiciary vote. And some of those Republicans who knew. That by voted to impeach Richard Nixon that we're going to lose their seat and they did and I remembered as a as a young boy. Partly because my family was very Ashton and as an example of political courage they follow their consciences and some of them lost their jobs because. I wish you it's. The I don't know if you have playback where you are right now Maria can continue CNN the video there I do I remembered that vote. Our that's Robert glory of Illinois I remember these guest Charles Wiggins of Pennsylvania. It's a towel and I'm also studied some but but. That vote was solemn. That's Tom Rose back he lost he lost his seat. Five voting for impeachment and he knew he would. And that that impeachment they always said what I Plotkin is saying is Luskin is saying. I'm gonna do what I think is right yeah she's former CIA she was in Iraq and and she was saying I don't care blows up my career I'm gonna do what I think is right and I'm going to vote for impeachment. And that is to be admired in in some ways that's what we send. Men and women to congress to do but at the end of today her voters will have that they have the verdict and if they see this impeachment as a waste. Of time and resources. Partly because. That that the Democrats weren't able to get. All of the evidence that they that they would have wanted. John Bolton taking the witness stand and saying president trump turned to me and said don't give them the aid until we get these investigations. Well that would be much more damning evidence that diplomats suggest offered. And so I think that that there is some risk for someone like represented the slot Ginn. Because the Democrats are going into this without all the evidence they wanted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.