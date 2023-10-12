House speaker race undecided

Despite Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, winning the GOP nomination for House speaker, only a handful of Republicans support him. ABC News' Jay O’Brien has the latest from Capitol Hill.

October 12, 2023

