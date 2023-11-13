House speaker’s plan to avoid government shutdown before the holiday

With Friday’s deadline approaching, our panel discusses newly-elected speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to avert a government shutdown right before Thanksgiving.

November 13, 2023

