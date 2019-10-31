Transcript for House takes big step in impeachment inquiry

First official vote. And the impeachment inquiry into president trump took place just a short while ago. And the United States house there is the final vote tally to 32196. Largely along party lines with the exception of two Democrats citing. With Republicans on this one laying the ground work for a new phase. And the impeachment investigation our senior reporter at 430 is here with me at the rim and this was historic it's only in the fourth time. In American history that we've had impeachment proceedings into a sitting American president. And this for now chart a course for public hearings in really start the fees of this process being televised. That's right seven this is absolutely historic I think when way to can compare this to the Clinton impeachment. But there were at least 31 Democrats that voted in favor of moving toward an impeachment inquiry with President Clinton. Now you had almost united. Party lines I think that shows how partisan we are at this point. I'm and the parties is people involved will see this as a partisan. Op process and I think the next step is now going to be these hearings starting in mid Novell. Virginia they're moving in a really rapid pace trying to get things down by the end of the year we have a long way to go were to break it down in the next half hour here. In the briefing room of full team coverage but first lets your from speaker Nancy Pelosi and the stakes of this day for the US house. This is a sad day it is sad day because nobody comes to congress to impeach a president of the United States no. Would come you'd do the work. Make future better for her. For an hour children take for America's future. We take an oath to protect and defend the constitution until we cannot ignore and we will not ignore. When the president to hate here. Indicates that that investigation that inquiry is necessary. Things are Cassini will decide whether it will come forward with impeachment that decision has not been made. Let's go right to Capitol Hill now and our Mary Alice parks deputy political director has been reporting that there today talking to members Mary Alice. The vote that we saw this afternoon is a clear indication of confidence Democrats have in pursuing this and also. Unity among Republicans in standing behind the president there were no breaks there. You're exactly right Dan and I just spoke to won it top democratic congressman who told me he was surprised. That no Republicans broke with the party if they were hoping to get just a few days to be able to say that it was not a strictly partisan vote. As you mentioned in fact it was two Democrats who broke with their party and voted with Republicans. Democrats would come from very purple swing districts who both said they were worried impeachment witness was just too device and it. Still it's remarkable to think about how fast this is Don just a few weeks ago it was a much bigger question asks whether Nancy Pelosi had the votes at all. The like you said now this vote is in the rearview near and Democrats have a dean plan with this resolution they have a new set of rules. And the country has the mechanics. Serve the roadmap for how impeachment will go forward how this impeachment inquiry wolf Percy. Because the constitution's very clear it up to congress to decide how to do that and there's just not that much historical precedence is only been done three times before. And so congress gets to decide how they want to do it. And as much as the White House has tried to threaten and obstruct this process slow it down refuse to give witnesses and documents we have seen that that has not worked so far parade. Of witnesses so far the past week including more testimony today Jordan Phelps is our White House reporter she's tracking the president's reaction to all this Jordan. We know the president was watching today he's been tweeting about it what are you hearing from warn us officials. Yet DeVon the president reacted just moments after that vote on the hill. Saying that this is the greatest witch hunt in history we also heard from his Press Secretary he said this does nothing but in trying unacceptable. Violations of due process against the president. But DeVon the bottom line is that. White House's policy of complete no non cooperation. Has not changed at all they're only taking in on that. But DeVon as you observe this is really just a policy in name only because we are seeing that steady stream. Other administration officials who are to find that White House order of noncompliance. That are going up to the hill under subpoena anyhow. To offer their testimony to house investigators. That in its note worth see how quiet the White House has been today. After the president's tweet we haven't heard from him really at all today he's spending the day behind closed doors on what a senior administration official told me our policy. Focus meeting stabbing he shared lunch with some senate Republicans and then right now the president is meeting. With some house Republicans. On what they tell me is it wide ranging discussion impeachment no doubt a topic that they wolf. Be discussing by DeVon. The president really staying behind closed doors really out of character for president who likes to get out there and fight back aggressively in the public guy. Imad you'll hear some more from president trump later tonight certainly later this week we know impeachment. It's something he takes personally his aides have told us that he very much does not want to go down the history books as an impeach president but. Is the public on board with this process where they stand in all this let's bring in our friends from 538 now Nathaniel rake it shut is among those tracking impeachment. With our partners have of their Nathaniel on gets the latest public sentiment. That you guys are tracking on this and is there a difference right now. And between people who support impeachment in the inquiry and those who support removing the president. Yes there is a small but significant trends we've been aggregating all the polls on any topic about impeachment and while Americas pretty divided on my the president should actually be impeached and removed from office. 20%. Or gotten 44%. Don't according. There are a lot or we're going to at least be in the process and an increase. I was out today says 51% of Americans court that whereas 42% don't support it. And they have added much smaller number as you alluded to support removing president trump. From office Nathaniel -- quickly you've also taken a closer look at some of the key presidential. Campaign states those as fresh in the Rust Belt the president trump. Has to hold on to Michigan Wisconsin. Pennsylvania among them support there for impeachment actually a little bit lower than the national average right. Surprising you know as we saw in unease sixteen new president trying to pass kind of an advantage NBC ten onstage at a speed that aren't decisive Electoral College so a state like Wisconsin. Might be a couple points more Republican leading the nation as a whole Linux still it's not as if engagement or early on popular hair so I'm not sure that is going to enter into the the attack was out there. A lot of people leaning in wanting to know more as this process goes forward Nathaniel rickets or 538 think so much may have a great. Impeachment tracker at 538 Dak con to keep up the latest on public sentiment back to marry Alison Capitol Hill Mary Alice. I want to put to use some of the Republican blow back that we heard today they are complaining about the process here. I get you to break that down and explain it but here's a limited their protests. You can't put the genie back in the bottle and due process starts at the beginning it doesn't affirm amiss sham investigation all the way through if you were an illegal turn. To be the fruit from the poisonous tree it be in this trial none of this that is information would go forward but what's most important to the American public. We all have the phone we all have the transcript. We are all able to see. It was no quid pro quo. I think the American people decide overwhelmingly this has been an unfair process. This is an attempt to to dress it up a little bit to try and give it Sheen of legitimacy and I just don't think that's gonna sell. Mary Alice what do we know about how this process compares to what Democrats are low public and rather did during the Clinton impeachment is there. Is there a balance here. These are really different times the impeachment of President Clinton was Diana after almost a years long investigation. It was basically handed over to house investigators. In this instance the news from that whistle blower complaint was delivered to house investigators just over a month ago. And so the House Intelligence Committee and some of the other committees have been doing their own work. Behind closed doors out with members of the Republican Party there in the room trying to unpack and learn more we're talking about just a really different set of circumstances. But Republicans have been frustrated. They have said they've been unfairly sidelined they haven't been able to petition to bring their own witnesses and that's what's about to change. Going forward now they'll be moving from this deposition phase two a more public phase. And the resolution that passed today allows for Republicans to request to bring their own witnesses they're gonna have to get that democratic chairman of those committees to of grief. But they're going to have some recourse in arguing how they can bring their own evidence of this today. Think many analysts one point that we should make it that the Republicans are saying. That this is unprecedented compared to the Clinton and the Nixon impeachment. We've looked at that they really is comparing apples and oranges. Seven it's one thing that we're seeing is that you there was a special counsel and both of those cases that presented the evidence to the House Judiciary Committee and they voted on articles of impeachment. In this case may actually have to go out and find the information so that's why they have said Republicans will get two apple witnesses forward but they have to do an agreement with them. That's what's happening right now so sort of and we aren't and an unprecedented time the comparisons are not equal great context and thirty think he's so much for your reporting Mary Alice park's up on Capitol Hill think you.

