Transcript for House to vote on articles of impeachment this week

With the full house set to vote this week on whether to impeach president trump today the House Judiciary Committee released it 658. Page report detailing their case for two articles of impeachment. The report says the president betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in core rocking democratic elections while house Democrats CD case against the president as clear cut and look ahead to a trial in the senate some leading senate Republicans are already forecasting an acquittal for the trial has even started. I am clearly made Obama and I'm not trying to hide the fact that I have to staying for. The accusations in the process. Democrats are now slamming those Republicans for saying they're coordinating with the White House in arguing senators are supposed to render impartial justice during the trial. In here you have the majority it is senate in effect the Foreman of the jury. Saying he's gonna work hand in glove with the defense attorney. This weekend Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer writing a letter outlining his party's offer for what he calls a fair bipartisan process pushing for testimony from White House officials like acting cheapest ethnic Albanian former national security advisor John Bolton who have direct knowledge of what happened in Ukraine but refused to participate in the house investigation. By hope that the senators will insist. On getting the documents on hearing from the witnesses on making up their own mind in some house Democrats are urging speaker Pelosi to name former Republican congress suggested a mosh as one of the impeachment managers. They hope having a conservative independent argued the case in the senate will appeal to a broader section of the. Public. The latest polls still find the public is split on impeachment 47%. Favor 48%. Against. And in the house even some Democrats aren't on board with impeachment some of them up for reelection in red districts are decided. And one who is opposed to impeachment is considering switching parties. Cover all ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.