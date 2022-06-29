House votes to intervene in rail labor dispute, Dems pick new House leader

ABC News' Katherine Faulders and Brittany Shepherd break down a vote to intervene in the rail labor dispute and the selection of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as House minority leader.

