'This is a huge victory for our state': Abortion rights advocate on Kansas vote

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke to Rebecca Tong, co-director of the Trust Women Foundation, which operates an abortion clinic in Wichita, Kansas, about the significance of the state's referendum vote.

