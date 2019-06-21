Transcript for ICE director on Trump's deportation raids promise

Now to some breaking news on immigration ABC news has learned that nation's top law enforcement. Agency. Is preparing to round up and deport thousands of undocumented immigrant families who have outstanding deportation orders from judges. In fat security ABC news lie we spoke a short time ago with a to head of ice. Mark Morgan who says that the rule of law is at stake in all this he says that the agency is now focusing on these families though. The president's threat to do keep deport millions. Of an documented immigrants isn't quite true. So look that the president has been very clear on this from the start this is about. Maintaining. The integrity of the system and enforce in the rule of law. Ice is been doing this this is their job we do this every day all day. I think the president was just making clear his commitment and our commitment to do just that. To be clear this was not the announcement of some new operation or new plan it was simply. Are restating a butcher what you're doing right now. That's correct. Now they're there has been one demographic that's been a challenge. With respect to that and having the political will to do what we need to do and that deals with family. Why focus on Cameron shouldn't the top priority be. With such limited resources and convicted criminals. So that's a great question and our priorities. That's exactly right and our primaries were only in the saint. It's always going to be to go after the criminal aliens that that have committed heinous crimes against American citizens right now that. But what of the individuals that ice arrests in the interior 90% of those are criminals. Our Pryor is gonna remain the same. But priorities does not mean all other demographics are exempt. It just means we prioritize. Again we're not exempting we shouldn't right now when the greatest pull factors for families to come here is they know. Once they arrived in the United States they remain here untouched shows you how this morning. The message is this about instilling fear is this is more than anything a PR push mean you don't have the capacity. To deport a million people tomorrow it's it's just simply a fact the resources aren't there are so is this really just about. Sending a clear message by reminding people that families are in the cross hairs to. Well first of all DeVon let me make sure I take exception to to your use of fear. This is not about fear no one is instilling fear in anyone this is about the rule of law and maintaining integrity of the system. We have people including families there have received an immense amount of due process have received final orders from a judge we've sent letters to some of these families a few thousand. Asking them to come into ice and say they won't work with you we'll give you a few weeks to get your fares and order at and then we'll help you go back to your home country. This is it about the rule of law. What do you say to a local law enforcement officials that we hear from them in some major cities around the country who say that. The rhetoric the threats. If not feared he'd just the announcement of these people need to comply is actually is serving to drive them further into the shadows and making their jobs harder local. Law enforcement you mean you must admit really rely on those open channels of communication. So again dove and I take exception to your use of fear and threats. How is enforcing the rule of law a fear or threat. What I'm trying to explain to people is I'm trying to enforce the law federal immigration law if you're here illegally there should be consequences. You have a unique perspective director Morgan use you served under President Obama as the border. Patrol chief for some time sort of a rare breed in this administration who has bridged. Both presidencies president trump recently tapped you to had ice. Why is the situation at the border reached the point that it has why has it worsened. Over the past three and a half years or so. Because congress has failed to do what they need to do to protect American people. It's very simple if they adjust the force some agreement and TV PRA which prevents us from reunited for a kids with their families and it maintains that we have to release adults. If they would fix that this crisis was it and but they refuse to do so. That's why these individuals are coming and then once they arrive here they know that they stay and they're untouched. We have to change the entire parameters that we have to enforce the rule of law and send consequences if you come here you received an order be removed. Though mall must be enforced. There when a president tapped you for the job he said he wanted the agency. To go in a tough for direction his word and I hear you loud and clear and rule of law being a top priority enforcement of laws on the books. Safe to say that there will be more deportations on your watch and there are ER. So I. There's a lot of factors that go into that and I'm not worried about the numbers. What I'm worried about and I know a keeper pre myself because it's important it's about maintaining the integrity system. And insurance that the rule of laws being enforced. That's what I'm concerned about I'm not concerned about the numbers not and I conservative than yours force in that ball against all demographics. It's so there's been no pressure from the White House on huge increase those numbers no dissatisfaction. With the number. Of current number of deportations. So I'm not gonna talk about the conversations I have with the White House but by IDI and comfortable saying. That that my mission is clear to enforce immigration law uphold the rule of law and insure and maintain the integrity of the system. In what just what one other question I have for you sir is are on the facilities you alluded to it with this aid package that congress. Has provided not only is your staff maxed out here ended in these operations but the facilities are these. I detention centers are packed to the gills. A congress is and allowing funds to expand them. How do you up your pop up your game up your operation in enforcing these laws without that added capacity what what do you do in the near term it doesn't look like congress is can he give you more on that front. That's correct and that's it's the Pryor's we deal with every single day and right now so there there's two different areas souls what more patrol their facilities are full. And ours as well it sort costly work with Border Patrol to trots out. Relieved that the burden that they have that there overcrowded their capacities 4000 and they fluctuate anywhere between fifteen to 191000. We are funders for 45000 beds and right now we're flux wait in between 53 to 54000. And our best. It's a challenge on every single day we're continue to look from war within. If this supplemental isn't passed we're actually gonna have to reprogram funds within DHS that means other components like theme TSA. An end up the Coast Guard are going to be negatively impacted so that we can address this border crisis and continue to protect American people. That's why the passes supplemental is so important. You confident that that trump administration it will stem the tide stem the flow of these modern term as far north. I'm absolutely. Who committed to toe to. Absolutely understanding that this administration is in 100%. Trying to do the right thing for the right reasons again the rule of law. And maintaining integrity in the system. But they see into the director as you saw there at the end he doesn't wouldn't say he has confidence that this problem will be. Will be turned around.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.