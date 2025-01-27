ICE launches 'targeted operations' across the US

Ashburn Church lead pastor Tommy Thompson and immigration attorney Leon Fresco discuss the Trump administration's large-scale deportation plans and policies as ICE operations get underway.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live