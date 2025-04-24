'You have no idea what pressure we're putting on Russia,' Trump says

President Donald Trump claimed that he was putting a lot of pressure on Russia and that he was not happy with Putin.

April 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live