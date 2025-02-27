'I'm hopeful,' says fired VA employee suing the Trump administration
Former Department of Veteran Affairs employee Gail Schechter and her attorney Pamela Keith discuss why Gail is suing the Trump administration for firing from her job.
February 27, 2025
