Impeachment inquiry ‘probably premature’: Former GOP congressman

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former GOP Rep. John Katko about the GOP House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and the fallout from a potential government shutdown.

September 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live