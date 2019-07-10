Transcript for Impeachment inquiry ‘scam by Democrats’ Trump says

Not at all because the call is a perfect Cologne yet stenographer is yet people that took it down exactly it was a perfect call. It's just to skip this scam by the Democrats try to win an election that the not gonna win in 22 running. What you have to do is take a look at the polls he went out what happened when Paul had got. Twelve points sixteen point 217 points. We just take a look at what's going on the people understand it's a scam that drive to win an election in 20/20. By using impeachment if you look at that call perfect call. It's congenial. There was no pressure. And what it ahead of Ukraine say what did he say there was no oppression. To his person to say his top representatives foreign ministers say. There was no pressure whatsoever there was no pressure put on this scam is one of the greatest scams we had to look. We beat you all of the we want on the mall a scam that was a whole big deal lasted until they have here's. We had a few days of peace that all of a sudden they came up with this one. I guess it's just part of my life.

