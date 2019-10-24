Transcript for Impeachment probe heats up as Republicans storm proceedings

We're now a month. Into the impeachment inquiry and Republicans seem to be really struggling to defend the president and his behavior and we saw that yesterday. That's right from for weeks Republicans have been upset about the process of this so they up physically stage a sit in of sorts they stormed into the secure. Room in the basement of the capitol where these impeachment interviews have been taking place. They came in with cell phones and and some of them were shouting and screaming right as Laura Cooper who's a top pentagon official was preparing to testify. To lawmakers they delayed this for over five hours she eventually did speak to lawmakers but the room actually had to be secured by capitol police because many of these members brought their cell phones and we are not allowed to violation of the rules. And we see some of them here in these pictures hole in their cellphones this was a major protest. To try to make a mockery of this procedure which they say has been very unfair this process Karen Travers. The president was demanding Karen that the Republicans get more aggressive in pushing back on this. Looks like he got what he wanted and it sounds like he's pretty happy with. Yes earlier this week Devean the president and Republicans needed to get top and do more to defend him now is Ben noted they really death sending him yesterday on the substance of these allegations about holding up the money to Ukraine. But certainly the president loves a good photo lab and that's what he got yesterday. Stephanie Grisham the white house Press Secretary was on Fox News this morning and she said that she would glad they did it and called it a bold stand. President DeVon thinking house Republicans on Twitter for what he said was being tough. Smart an understanding indeed tell what he once again is calling a which time. He says it's a witch hunt then he and in March part he's also complaining that this is a secretive process so far. A month of depositions and investigations by these house democratic. Led committees. What are you hearing about when this will go public will the public actually get to see. Open impeachment hearings. Yes Democrats have started this process in private they say it's an inquiry a pre lead to any public airing of this impeachment process in the house before any vote to send this to a public senate trial but I think the bottom line is that Republicans have been participating in its process they've been behind closed doors. With Democrats that an equal time to question some of these witnesses. And end and they've been frustrated because there's been no formal vote on the house floor they don't get the call their own witnesses. Some of us this documentation has not been released some of these transcripts of these interviews. But there are any real rules that govern this process and it's of them the house majority which is Democrats in this case have wide leeway. To set these laws is some of these rules which they point out how Republicans had in place when they were in the majority of. But it eventually we do expect it to be open hearings with cameras and a big public spectacle as they investigate the president. On these impeachment charges Karen you've also been talking. To ABC radio affiliates across the country today and all week really about how they are viewing this process so far what's your big take away. Take away is that people are confused as to where things stand right now and are waiting to see when this gets to a public phase right now this is not happening behind closed doors. This really quite confusing every day or so another official is coming forward giving a deposition you get a readout later in the nighter there was selective leaks about what that person said. Seven it'll want to keep track of it's hard for us to keep track of it without chart saying who said what on any given day imagine how does the average person out there who's not following it. As in depth as everybody here in Washington is so I think you get a sense. Tell us slowly hit the next chapter when things start being aired out in public. I don't think that any day that the focus is on the process of this which Republicans are certainly making their big argument how the Democrats are doing this how they're doing it all behind closed doors. Any day that the topic and the headline is on process that the day the White House is winning because it's not about the substance. And it's not about the allegations about what the president is apparently that the Democrats are focusing on here. So much to wrap our minds around we know Karen Travers at the White House you're on top of it all we think you so much Ben Siegel thanks for being here as well.

