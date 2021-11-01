Transcript for Impeachment showdown

200 members of congress in calling for the president's. Impeachment for more on the legal implications let's go to ABC news legal analyst and constitutional law professor. Kate show Qaeda highs of the house introduce a single article of impeachment today charging trump with incitement of insurrection. Looking at the president's conduct UC grounds for an S. I was absolutely and you know it is one article of impeachment it is the cold it is no captioned incitement of insurrection and it is focused on the events of January 6. I'm in the storming of the capital but it's situated those events and the president's keynote speech and encouragement prior to the storming of the capital. In the context of his conduct since the election on November 3. And basically suggest that this was just sort of most recent chapter in this sustained campaign to deny the legitimacy of his defeat. And to stow doubt had to sow doubt about. The integrity of our election and essentially Britt suggested this is about. Undermining or usurping the democratic process so that it's a narrow article but you know it in that it's focused on this particular event but as I said. It's it provides a lot of contact. And I do think that if you look at the history of the drafting of the articles be impeachment provisions in the constitution. They are designed to prevent abuse of office from misuse of a political position. From you know T radical leader undermining democracy these are the kinds of things that you hear said. By the framers of the constitution and they're drafting the impeachment clauses I'm so certainly history would suggest that this conduct is squarely. At the center or at the heart of what the impeachment proceedings are our foreign our constitutional system. And Kidd is that constitutional rash other also is as far as in the minds of every cent of their member of the house really all of us them. Political ramifications Republicans are saying impeach president trumpets is could inflame the tensions. That argues raging in this country what do you make of that. You know I think that there is it a counter argument that you're made it seems quite compelling to me which is that inaction. Could have serious consequences to and that to allow. Conduct like this to stand and not to provide the kind of decisive repudiation of it that impeachment were represented. Would open the door to you know anti democratic conduct. And this sort or worse in the future so. That it is hard to know what the political fallout of either a discourse and action or you know potentially in action might be company do you think the Democrats. And actually I think though a number of Republicans. Think it is important to take some strong stance. And again whether that is in the form of a successful impeachment. Whether that's prior to or after January 20. But whether you know it involves urging the vice president to invoke the 25 amendment I think the idea is it is it is more dangerous to do nothing hum Denton sat down this path. And there's another something that is talked about Dow right now and that's with another member of the fourteenth amendment. Has a section of a relatively obscure. Then anyone who's made war against the United States or raised an insurrection can be banned from public office. If you look at that I I've heard dead speaker Pelosi talk about it. Yeah that's right an action is a section three of the fourteen amendment is mentioned in passing in this draft article of impeachment. But right now there doesn't seem to be any pursuit of that in a separate route. But I think your right here you know it's it's it is your right it's an obscure constitutional provision is part of the fourteenth amendment. I passed in the wake of the civil war designed to disqualify former confederate officials from holding public office. I'm and it has you know basically been defunct in recent decades although was used in the nineteenth century a number of occasions. On but the idea is that that potentially. Congress could just pounds a law. Basically applying section three of the fourteenth amendment to president trump thus disqualifying him from from future office holding on the basis that he. I participated in or give comfort to insurrection nests. We know about the impeachment timeline Democrats are talking about delaying the senate trial until after Biden's first hundred days in office potentially how'd that work. Yeah I so you know I think we should save the timeline is very much in the control of congress and the house is obviously moving very quickly. The senate right now is in recess until the day before inauguration but we should say if the senate felt it was sufficiently pressing it could return early and take up to this article. If it's passed by the house you know this week or next week prior to inauguration. But assuming that doesn't happen. You know dead senate could well decide to for the house could well decide to hold this article once it transmits the article to the senate the senate actually have to take it out. But the house could hold on to the article it makes practical sense to wait I think. The question is whether the momentum would erode. And discussed the possibility of getting a two thirds supermajority in the senate would be reduced if there's too much away. But for what it is worth it seems to me at least right now you know less than a week out from these events. The story seems to get its reviewed more disturbing and and and more damaging to president trump. As more images and more detailed accounts come out so who knows which way delay would cut in this instance. And Kate shop helping us understand our constitution and laws in these difficult times thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.