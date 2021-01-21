Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Inauguration events for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took place in Washington on Wednesday.","mediaType":"fep test","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75392824","title":"The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.","url":"/Politics/video/inauguration-joseph-biden-jr-75392824"}