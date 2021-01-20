Incoming President Joe Biden’s ambitious Day 1 agenda

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer looks at the initiatives President-elect Joe Biden hopes to address immediately after being sworn in, from the pandemic to immigration to climate change.
5:36 | 01/20/21

