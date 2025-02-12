'It's incredibly dangerous': Rep. Robert Garcia reacts to DOGE spending cuts

Rep. Robert Garcia joined ABC News Live to react to the efforts of DOGE and Elon Musk to take on fraud and abuse within federal spending by the U.S. government.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live