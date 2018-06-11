Transcript for Indiana exit poll: Voters say Donnelly's vote against Kavanaugh affected their vote

Race there were re watching as a sign for how things really go this evening. ABC's Lindsey Davis is right there Lindsay what are you hearing. So I am doing day and we are in the crossroads on. America in Indiana which is considered one of the red estates in the midwest has actually been said of Indiana that it is as red as the red barns that dot corn lying countryside here after all this works Donald Trump the 2016. He won handily against Hillary Clinton getting 57% of the military 38% of the vote. And Hillary Clinton was only able to win. Border counties out of the Indiana's 92 counties so. By all intents and turbans if this seems like this again my four year old son says easy easy lemon squeezing. For the Republicans but not the case because. Them. Democrats the incumbent is a Democrat Syrian Joseph Donnelly. Who's already been here he was elected in 2012. But this his clothes a hotly contested race. One of the polls leading into Election Day he was winning by about 47%. In the Mike brawn had about. 45%. Of the vote. An enlisted ranks and who is a libertarian issue was coming it was 7% above the reason why that's kind of significant is because just in the past week the Indiana Democrats. They've actually been buying ads FaceBook ads basically bolstering the libertarian candidate in this is. A rather unusual tactic of the strategy here is let's divide and conquer and basically split the Republican vote. And will picked up those extra votes. And that is I'm sure something extent that folks on the right and a fine day controversial past we disaster diligent Donnelly he's not. Your average Democrat in some ways for example he he does not support abortion rights to a certain extent that tells a little bit about how he's managed to carve out. Political career in in a pretty red state as a Democrat. Well you know. Primarily to antiques ounces his voting record as us dollars and 62% of the time necessity votes along with Trump's agenda. He's a Democrat who actually says look I'm pro building a lonely says I don't represent. You know the president I represent the people of Indiana and immigration is a big issue here. He voted. Four 46 but voted against Brett Cavanaugh and one thing that's really interesting these preliminary exit polls that we've seen. 53% of cruisers said that his vote against cattle not what's important in their vote on the thing is we don't know if that's favorable to him or unfavorable. Joseph Donnelly just made an appearance on here on the stage just a little while ago and I asked him if he was able to kind of read the tea leaves as far as what that many said you know at. I don't know if that's gonna be something that people liked about me or not but it was something that I felt I had to do I felt like it was the right decision to name. But he did escorting him from Indiana again we're going to be talking view many times I suspect throughout the evening really appreciated.

